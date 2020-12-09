×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Browns CEO Holli Rogers Heralds Alfredo Piferi’s ‘Vegan Shoes Made Divine’ at the FNAAs

By Katie Abel
Katie Abel

Katie Abel

More Stories By Katie

View All
Alfredo Piferi Vegan Shoes FNAA
Alfredo Piferi said his Launch of the Year award encouraged him to forge ahead with his strategy.
CREDIT: Courtesy Image

His breakout moment has arrived.

Rising star Alfredo Piferi took home the Launch of the Year award this evening at the FN Achievement Awards — and the designer was feted by one of the most influential retail players in fashion.

Browns CEO Holli Rogers called Piferi “someone very special and incredibly talented who is forging the way in sustainable footwear.”

“For us at Browns, conscious is at the forefront of our minds when searching for a new brand. “This new designer embodies the key elements of the new luxury,” she told the FNAA crowd virtually from London. “We love the collection that is designed with kindness. As we say, it’s cool to be kind,” Rogers said.

Related

Gianvito Rossi Gives Emotional Tribute to His Late Father Sergio Rossi at the FNAAs

Cardi B Wows in a Feather-Coated Dress With the Longest Nails to Accept the 2020 FN Style Influencer Award

Iris Apfel Thinks 2020 Is 'Stinko' + More of Her Best Quotes from the FNAAs

The charming designer, who is Italian bred and London based, thanked several well-known shoe execs for their support. In addition to Rogers, he saluted former Nicholas Kirkwood CEO Christopher Suarez, who mentored Piferi as he launched the brand as well as Alberto Oliveros, the Kurt Geiger GMM who oversees Harrods and was the first buyer to place an order.

Watch on FN

Piferi Fantasia Sandal
The Fantasia sandal

Even during an incredibly challenging year, Piferi defied the odd.

While many emerging designers enter the industry with little experience, the designer — who also had stints at Burberry and Versace— understands how to craft a shoe that’s both fashion-forward and commercial. The made-in-Italy collection’s architectural aesthetic, environmentally responsible mission and sharp price points — combined with distinctive pink branding — are all critical to the equation.

“I started Piferi with the idea of creating a product with a purpose. It’s not just about shoes, but more about what they stand for,” the designer said.

For 34 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards ­— often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The first virtual FNAAs are presented in partnership with The Style Room Powered by Zappos, and sponsors FDRA, Deckers Brands, Soles4Souls and Foot Locker.

Photo of children playing after receiving Sponsored By Soles4Souls

Helping Millions Find Their Footing

In an incredibly challenging year, Soles4Souls has continued to create sustainable jobs and provide relief in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad