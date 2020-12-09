Browns CEO Holli Rogers Heralds Alfredo Piferi’s ‘Vegan Shoes Made Divine’ at the FNAAs

Alfredo Piferi said his Launch of the Year award encouraged him to forge ahead with his strategy.

His breakout moment has arrived.

Rising star Alfredo Piferi took home the Launch of the Year award this evening at the FN Achievement Awards — and the designer was feted by one of the most influential retail players in fashion.

Browns CEO Holli Rogers called Piferi “someone very special and incredibly talented who is forging the way in sustainable footwear.”

“For us at Browns, conscious is at the forefront of our minds when searching for a new brand. “This new designer embodies the key elements of the new luxury,” she told the FNAA crowd virtually from London. “We love the collection that is designed with kindness. As we say, it’s cool to be kind,” Rogers said.

The charming designer, who is Italian bred and London based, thanked several well-known shoe execs for their support. In addition to Rogers, he saluted former Nicholas Kirkwood CEO Christopher Suarez, who mentored Piferi as he launched the brand as well as Alberto Oliveros, the Kurt Geiger GMM who oversees Harrods and was the first buyer to place an order.

Even during an incredibly challenging year, Piferi defied the odd.

While many emerging designers enter the industry with little experience, the designer — who also had stints at Burberry and Versace— understands how to craft a shoe that’s both fashion-forward and commercial. The made-in-Italy collection’s architectural aesthetic, environmentally responsible mission and sharp price points — combined with distinctive pink branding — are all critical to the equation.

“I started Piferi with the idea of creating a product with a purpose. It’s not just about shoes, but more about what they stand for,” the designer said.

For 34 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards ­— often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The first virtual FNAAs are presented in partnership with The Style Room Powered by Zappos, and sponsors FDRA, Deckers Brands, Soles4Souls and Foot Locker.