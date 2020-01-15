Everything You Need to Know About the WNBA’s Historic New Deal

The WNBA just made history. Earlier this week, the league announced it’s eight-year, groundbreaking collective bargaining agreement, a deal that drives a player-first agenda. The historic move includes a significant salary bump, going from an annual base of $117,500 to $215,000 for top players, maternity leave, bonuses and more career opportunities after basketball.

Here’s what you need to know.

Better Pay

It’s a 53% increase in total cash compensation, consisting of base salary, additional performance bonuses, prize pools for newly created in-season competitions, and league and team marketing deals.

For the first time in history, the average cash compensation will average nearly $130,000, resulting in an increase for all players.

The league’s top players will be able to earn cash compensation in excess of $500,000. This is triple the maximum compensation under the prior deal.

Other top players will have an opportunity to earn between $200,000 and $300,000.

Benefits for Mothers

Players will receive full salary while on maternity leave, along with an annual childcare stipend of $5,000.

Nursing mothers will be provided safe and private workplace accommodations.

Up to a $60,000 reimbursement benefit for veteran players for costs directly related to adoption, surrogacy, oocyte cryopreservation or fertility/infertility treatment will go into effect.

Quality of Life

Players will be provided with enhanced mental health benefits resources, as well as education and counseling as part of a domestic/intimate partner violence program.

The WNBA will work to provide off-season job opportunities to help players in life after basketball and will advance diversity in coaching initiatives for veteran players interested in coaching careers.

Athletes will have access to a Nutrition Council and experts in women’s health.

Individual hotel rooms for every player during travel along with Premium Economy class status for air travel will be provided.

In addition, the WNBA launched Changemakers, a collective of companies that is designed to directly support the WNBA financially in its transformation across marketing, branding and player and fan experience. Inaugural Changemakers include AT&T, Deloitte and Nike.

“We have this movement around women’s empowerment that is so important to capitalize on all three of those:the moment, the momentum and the movement to drive the league to the next level,” commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

Th new agreement will start this season and runs through 2027.

Want more?

How Aly Raisman & Other Activist Pro Athletes Are Taking on Sex Abuse & More Social Causes

One of the First Female Signature Basketball Shoes Kicks Off Retro Women’s Footwear Series by Nike

Gatorade Is Collaborating With Nike on a New PG 4 Colorway