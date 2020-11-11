Venus Williams Is Now a K-Swiss Ambassador — and a Limited-Edition Footwear and Apparel Collection Is Coming

K-Swiss is rooted in tennis, and its newest brand ambassador is one of the sport’s most beloved athletes: Venus Williams.

The heritage tennis brand announced today a partnership with Williams, an accomplished star on the court who has earned seven Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals during her storied career. However, her status as a modern style icon and her athletic abilities were not the sole reasons for the deal. K-Swiss said the partnership with Williams was ideal because of her “prestige, passion, tradition and entrepreneurship” that aligns with its core values.

As part of the partnership, the decorated athlete will appear in the brand’s upcoming global brand campaign, “Club K-Swiss,” which will debut today. Also, K-Swiss will deliver a limited-edition footwear and apparel collection designed by Williams, which is done in partnership with her activewear and lifestyle brand ​EleVen by Venus Williams.

The lone shoe in the collection is the K-Swiss Classic 66 x EleVen by Venus Williams, which will retail for $120.

Aside from the shoes, the partnership will yield several apparel selections to complete a head-to-toe look including the School Pride Varsity Sweater, the Razor Tank, the Racing Stripe Legging, the Prep Rally Hoodie, the MVP Varsity Jacket and more. Prices of the apparel range from $68 to $298.

The K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams limited-edition collection also arrives today via K-swiss.com.

Venus Williams in selections from her line with K-Swiss. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Looks from the limited-edition K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss