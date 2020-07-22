Under Armour Outlines a Series of New Initiatives Aimed at Accelerating Diversity and Inclusion Internally

In an effort to enact lasting change and greater accountablity, Under Armour revealed today a series of new actions it is taking in addition to its existing goals to promote better diversity and inclusion internally.

Specific to hiring and promotions, Under Armour stated it is committed to having 12% of the company filled by Black talent by 2023. (Currently, the company is at 7%.) This is in addition to a goal that was established prior to today of having 30% of director and above positions filled by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. Also, the company stated it is committing to 30% of its executive team succession slates to be filled by BIPOC, with 12% to filled by Black talent by 2023.

Other hiring and promotions goals include further tying executive annual incentive pay to meeting these goals, tripling its investment in professional development for underrepresented employees and doubling its investment in where it finds diverse talent, which includes Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions and other BIPOC organizations.

In an effort to make the environment at Under Armour more inclusive, the company stated it has launched a virtual series designed to encourage meaningful conversations on anti-racism and racial justice issues, and next month, the brand said it is launching mandatory cultural competency and building inclusive environment training for its leadership.

Also, Under Armour said it will make the environment more inclusive by assessing its product creation cycle and marketing processes to make sure BIPOC voices are represented, engaging in reviews with its board of directors of the company’s progress against our diversity and inclusion commitments and recognizing Juneteenth as a paid company holiday beginning in 2021.

From a philanthropic standpoint, Under Armour stated it will invest in organizations supporting social justice and racial equity, increase volunteer service benefits to 40 hours available each year and launch a non-partisan global educational voting campaign. Also, the brand stated it will look to advance supplier diversity and create business partnerships with diverse suppliers and partners.

Aside from listing the new and existing initiatives in a release, Under Armour revealed this set of goals today on its social media accounts.

Although Under Armour is the latest athletic brand to bolster its diversity and inclusion efforts, other market leaders have also enacted their own methods to create change.

Foot Locker Inc., for instance, revealed in early June that it will invest $200 million over the next five years to support the Black community through economic development and education initiatives.

Under Armour competitor Nike announced in early June a $40 million commitment over the next four years to “support the Black community in the U.S. on behalf of the Nike, Jordan and Converse brands.” The funds will be targeted toward organizations focused on social justice, education and addressing racial inequality in America, the company added.

And in late June, Lululemon stated it was expanding its Diversity, Equity and Action team by hiring a head of global diversity equity and inclusion and committing $5 million annually to fund internal efforts. Additionally, the brand said all employees will participate in anti-racism and anti-discrimination training by September, and voluntary employee-led resource groups will be developed, along with an advisory committee comprised of ambassadors with “diverse knowledge and skill.”