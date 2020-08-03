Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys XFL in Group Deal for $15M

The XFL has experienced two highly-anticipated kick offs only to fail after one season each time, resulting in an unceremonious end. However, news of new ownership — that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — may signal hope for the football league.

According to a statement, the XFL has been sold to a group that includes Johnson, RedBird Capital and Dany Garcia for roughly $15 million. (Garcia is Johnson’s ex-wife and business partner who co-founded production firm Seven Bucks Companies with the famed actor.) A Sportico report revealed Garcia will be an equal stakeholder with Johnson.

The statement further detailed the sale, which is subject to bankruptcy court approval at a hearing on Aug. 7, which is expected to close on or after Aug. 21 if the closing conditions are satisfied. The group will be able to option live entertainment intellectual property for further expansion across sports, live events and original entertainment programming, the statement explained.

Related Under Armour 'Encouraged' by Sales Momentum, Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates Under Armour Stands By Its Accounting Practices After Receiving Wells Notices Related to Federal Probe 20 Shoes That Will Get Your Kids Excited to Go Back to School

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things — my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,” Johnson said in a statement. “With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

Watch on FN

The XFL made its debut in 2001 and shut down after one season. However, in 2020 a new iteration of the football league returned only to shutter shortly after its season was abruptly canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. In April, the XFL declared bankruptcy.

Although never a pro, The Rock played college football for the University of Miami.

Aside from his movie and now sports league ownership endeavors, The Rock is an Under Armour ambassador, having signed with the company in January 2016. (Although the deal was in place in January. the multihyphenate shared a video in October 2015 announcing a deal was in place with the athletic giant.)

Through his Project Rock line, Under Armour has delivered several training-focused footwear and apparel selections. The latest shoe to hit the market is the UA Project Rock 2, a gym-ready silhouette featuring the brand’s acclaimed Hovr cushioning technology geared toward energy that helps eliminate impact and breathable and soft knit uppers made to dry quickly and offer compression-like fit.

The Under Armour Project Rock 2 is available now in men’s, women’s and grade school sizing. The men’s and women’s looks retail for $140 and grade school sizing comes with a $120 price tag.

Under Armour Project Rock 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

To Buy: Under Armour Project Rock 2, $140 (UA.com)

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.