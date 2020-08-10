Stephen Curry Is Getting His Own Brand at Under Armour, Report Says

Michael Jordan has his own label through Nike and if reports are true, Stephen Curry could soon be in a similar situation with Under Armour.

According to a Letsgowarriors.com report, a “sneakerhead” source in China informed the outlet that the Golden State Warriors superstar will have his own brand through Under Armour. The report likens Curry’s brand with Under Armour to what MJ has with his Jordan Brand imprint at Nike.

Although Letsgowarriors.com released its report, Under Armour has not confirmed or denied the information.

Under Armour did not respond to FN’s request for comment by time of publication.

The outlet also stated Curry’s upcoming Curry 8 Flow sneaker is slated to drop in the fall, with a potential August or September release date. The model, according to the report, will feature a new logo that appears to be a new iteration of his SC30 branding.

The latest signature sneaker for the baller from Under Armour on the market now is the Curry 7. The look is available via UA.com in adult, grade school and pre-school sizing for $140, $110 and $80, respectively.

Under Armour Curry 7 “Our History.” CREDIT: Under Armour

Under Armour released an atypical look for Curry in March for Pi Day, which is also the superstar’s birthday, with the Curry 7 Pi Day PE. The laceless look was designed for off-the-court wear rather than game-time action and retailed for $140. It was designed with a black knit upper and a white midsole and outsole. The look featured several of Under Armour’s acclaimed technologies including both UA Hovr and Micro G cushioning platforms, which are separated by a flexible black plate.