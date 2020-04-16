Sneaker Con Dallas Is Still Going On as Scheduled

Industry events are getting canceled left and right amid the coronavirus crisis. But as of now, Sneaker Con Dallas is still a go.

Sneaker Con, the leading buy, trade and sell event, has a tweet pinned on its Twitter account promoting its upcoming Dallas show. In an email to FN, Sneaker Con stated event — which is slated for May 30 and 31 at the Dallas Market Center — is currently going to go on as scheduled. Also, to keep attendees, vendors, partners and staff healthy, the company is working with local health officials and will make any adjustments to its plans as needed.

After the scheduled May event in the Lone Star State, according to its website, Sneaker Con has two more planned for 2020: one in Cleveland on June 13 at the Huntington Convention Center and another in Phoenix on October 24 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Tickets for all three events are available for purchase now via Sneakercon.com.

Sneaker Con in Dallas continues to be one of our benchmark events in the US One of our biggest collection of vendors comes together to provide the largest collection of shoes in the world 📆May 30+31

📍Dallas Market Center

🎟️tickets- https://t.co/JNbeJoMu4L pic.twitter.com/dTgfgUdym1 — Sneaker Con (@SneakerCon) April 6, 2020

Although sneaker retail has taken a massive hit with brick-and-mortar doors closed nationwide, the coronavirus hasn’t derailed the sneaker resale marketplace and leaders in the secondary sneaker market are experiencing varying degrees of success online, led by the demand for highly sought-after product.

