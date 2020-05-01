Reebok Will Give Essential Workers Free Shoes With Its New ‘#ReebokLove’ Program

Reebok is the latest company to develop a program dedicated to helping essential workers.

The heritage athletic company revealed #ReebokLove today, which the brand said was created “to celebrate and reward essential workers in our communities.” With the program, Reebok will give people the chance to thank an essential worker in their community and send them a free pair of sneakers. The people who can receive sneakers include healthcare professionals, local grocery store clerks, police officers, postal workers, delivery people and others.

The nominations, which start today and will be accepted through May 24, will be accepted online via a landing page on Reebok.com. To nominate someone, people need to fill out the form and explain why you are nominating this specific local hero who is working on the front lines. Reebok will then send a select number of nominees a free pair of shoes.

In addition to the program, the fitness-focused company is donating $10,000 to support The Movemeant Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is for fitness teachers and instructors who are out of work. With this initiative, financial assistance in the form of COVID-19 Relief Grants up to $1,000 will be awarded to teachers and instructors for their digital business ideas.

Also Reebok announced that the brand, as well as parent company Adidas, will donate $2 for every item purchased over $20 from our online sites until May 16 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund created by the World Health Organization.