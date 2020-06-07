Reebok Ends Partnership With CrossFit After Insensitive George Floyd Twitter Comment

After CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman made an insensitive remark about George Floyd on Twitter yesterday evening, Reebok has ended its partnership with the organization.

“Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” Reebok said in a statement emailed to FN. “We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community.”

The statement continued, “What doesn’t change is our commitment and dedication to CrossFitters and the passionate CrossFit community. We’re so thankful for the strong bonds we’ve created with coaches, box owners and athletes around the world over the past 10 years. We want to especially thank Dave Castro, Nicole Carroll, Andy Stumpf, Steve Weiss and Jimi Letchford, who were instrumental in ensuring Reebok was welcomed by the community, so that we could do our part to help more people improve their lives through fitness.”

On June 4, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation posted a tweet stating, “Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response, wherever they occur.”

Glassman responded yesterday to the tweet: “It’s FLOYD-19.”

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Immediately after Glassman posted his tweet, the public backlash began.

User @Mekebab responded, “Crossfit went from a global community to a far right conspiracist far right American enabling entity. Never thought that could be. Thank you for introducing me to fitness. And goodbye.”

“AFFILIATIONS CANCEL NOW!!!!!!!!!!” wrote user @AlinaDee.

And some CrossFit boxes have already done so.

Nick Hurndon, owner of Portland, Ore.-based CrossFit Magnus, shared a letter on Twitter that he said he already shared with members. “After eight years as a CrossFit affiliate we are ending our affiliation. Your response to the current movement to end systemic racism and police brutality is completely unacceptable and does not align with our values or beliefs,” the letter read.

Glassman’s comment comes as protests take place worldwide over the death of Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.