CrossFit Games Champion Katrin Davíðsdóttir on 2020 Competition: ‘I Am Out’

Two-time CrossFit Games champion Katrin Davíðsdóttir, displeased with the organization’s corporate culture, announced via Instagram that she will not compete in the 2020 CrossFit Games.

“My moral compass and values I stand for make it an easy decision for me to make: I am out. The only way I see forward is for a blank slate. [Former CrossFit CEO] Greg [Glassman] and those who stood by while this happened cannot be a part of CF,” Davíðsdóttir wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Davíðsdóttir’s decision comes a week after Glassman was publicly criticized for making an insensitive remark on Twitter about George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation posted a tweet on June 4 stating, “Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response, wherever they occur.” Glassman responded to the tweet: “It’s FLOYD-19.”

After Glassman made his comment, several CrossFit affiliates have ended their relationships with the organization, including longtime partner Reebok. (Davíðsdóttir is a former Reebok-sponsored athlete and signed with athletic brand Nobull in June 2019.)

On June 9, Glassman announced he was resigning and CrossFit announced he would be replaced by company veteran Dave Castro. Yesterday, however, Davíðsdóttir made it clear on Instagram this move was not enough.

“I believe we need leadership to be led with integrity and morals. A sport driven by unity and inclusivity. To have core values in the right place,” Davíðsdóttir wrote on the social media platform. “What we have right now is not a change I can stand by. I believe we can and should do better than this.”

In today’s post, Davíðsdóttir made it clear in her caption that she is upset with CrossFit headquarters and not the community of CrossFitters worldwide.

“I love & care for this sport + the community more than you can ever imagine ❤️ That has not & will not go away,” Davíðsdóttir wrote.