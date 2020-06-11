K-Swiss Reveals ‘Black Voices’ Podcast Series and Program to Work With LA’s Black-Owned Brands

K-Swiss revealed today several programs it is launching as part of its commitment with antiracism efforts and ongoing support of the black community. Included in its initiatives is a five-part podcast series and several projects with black-owned brands and creatives close to its home of Los Angeles.

“Black Voices” is the heritage athletic company’s five-part interview series with leaders within the black community in their respective fields. The focus of the podcast, according to K-Swiss, is to hear their thoughts on the current racial unrest, to discuss the best way forward and learn about how they have thrived with their given careers.

The first guest was Donye Taylor co-founder and co-CEO of The Digital Footprint creative marketing agency, which launched yesterday at 3 p.m. ET. The next guests in the series include fashion stylist and designer Mike B., which will take place Friday at 3 p.m. ET, and black-owned craft beer brand and brewery Crowns and Hops owner Beny Ashburn on June 17 at 3 p.m. ET. Guests for the June 19 and June 24 podcasts have not yet been announced.

Also, K-Swiss said it will open its Podcast Studio for the black community in L.A. to create their own podcasts and will provide support on things such as preparation, technique, production, editing, publishing and promoting.

Aside from the podcast, the footwear company — with Foot Locker as its partner — announced plans to work with L.A. black-owned brands and creatives for the retail giant’s upcoming Power Store in Compton. The effort includes collaborative product and marketing, and collaborators already confirmed include brands Bricks and Wood and Supervsn, artist Noah Humes and photographer Jason Gletten.

Additionally, K-Swiss announced it has partnered with South Central Los Angeles organization A Place Called Home, which offers educational and artistic programs, counseling and mentorship. With the partnering, K-Swiss revealed it will host groups of 20-30 high school kids each quarter at its downtown L.A. headquarters with hopes of educating them about careers in the footwear and fashion industries. Also, K-Swiss will work with Taylor, alongside The Digital Footprint co-CEO Raymond Smith, on a mentorship and intern program at the brand. K-Swiss said the application process will begin in July and the program will launch at an event in L.A. in August.