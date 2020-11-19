Jordan Brand Is Taking Its Educational Jordan Wings Program to Paris

Jordan Brand is bringing its educational Jordan Wings program to Paris.

The sportswear brand announced a new multiyear partnership with three Parisian educational partners this week including Prométhée Education, Le Bal and Casa93.

Prométhée Education is an organization that works with disadvantaged high schools in Paris by providing them with mentorship and workshop programs inside and outside of their institutions. The nonprofit organization Le Bal, which was established in 2010, has aimed to increase visual literacy in the Parisian neighborhoods not known for art through various exhibitions, publications and educational programs. Lastly, renowned fashion school Casa93 has provided students with access to education and training in creative fields.

Prior to this announcement, Jordan Brand was working with 30 global partner organizations in North America and China with partnership aimed to provide educational opportunities to deserving students in local areas. Since the program was founded in 2015, the company has granted more than 1,000 students with full scholarships in the aforementioned countries.

“Through the Jordan Wings program, we want to give youth around the world more opportunities to create a better future,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement. “Education remains the best way to open up a world of possibilities for young people.”

In related Jordan Brand news, the brand has unveiled its forthcoming Air Jordan Retro collection for spring ’21, which includes ten new Air Jordan styles as well as the return of the classic Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cool Grey.”