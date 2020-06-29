Why This CrossFit Exec Is Returning to the Job Three Weeks After Her Resignation

Three weeks after her resignation, CrossFit’s director of certification and training has returned to the company.

Nicole Carroll — who stepped down from her role shortly after a tweet by founder and ex-CEO Greg Glassman drew widespread condemnation — announced in an Instagram post on Monday that she has rejoined the team following talks with new CEO Eric Roza over the past couple weeks.

“Walking away from something I spent so many years helping build; my livelihood, the only career I’ve known and a team whom I love dearly, was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make; both personally & professionally,” Carroll wrote. “While it may have appeared that a single issue or instance prompted my leaving, this was not the totality of it.”

She added, “There is hope and healing in the air for the community. There is an authentic commitment to creating a healthy & inclusive company culture, mending relationships, innovating forward, and restoring a sense of pride in the CrossFit name. I want to be part of this future.”

Carroll resigned on June 7, a day after Glassman made an insensitive remark on Twitter about George Floyd. “It’s FLOYD-19,” he wrote in response to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s post that read, “Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response, wherever they occur.”

Glassman offered an apology on the social media platform, but Reebok and several other affiliates had already announced they were ending their partnerships with the brand. CrossFit announced Glassman’s exit on June 9. He was replaced by company veteran Dave Castro, but the move did not sit well with the sport’s biggest athletes — including Katrin Davíðsdóttir, who said she would not compete in the 2020 CrossFit Games and that the company needed a “blank slate” in order to move forward.

Last week, CrossFit appointed Eric Roza, owner of the affiliate gym CrossFit Sanitas in Boulder, Colo., as its new CEO. In a letter to the community, he addressed the period of turmoil.

“My view is simple: Racism and sexism are abhorrent and will not be tolerated in CrossFit. We open our arms to everyone, and I will be working hard to rebuild bridges with those whose trust we have lost,” he wrote. “I come to you with deep humility and the realization that we have hard work to do. I am committed to listening, I am committed to learning and I am committed to leading positive change.”