Big Baller Brand and LaVar Ball to Host Pop-Up Shop and Meet-and-Greet

Forced isolation isn’t holding back the return of Big Baller Brand.

The company, led by NBA star Lonzo Ball’s father LaVar, is set to host a virtual pop-up shop for fans at the top of the month. And select fans will be able to participate in a virtual meet-and-greet with the patriarch of the Ball family.

The pop-up sale will take place on May 1 and May 2 on Bigballerbrandinc.com, and orders of $60 or more will get their merchandise signed by LaVar.

Two days later on May 4, those consumers will have the chance to meet LaVar virtually in a meet-and-greet via Zoom at 10 a.m. PT. The company stated it would be similar to in-person pop-up event where fans would be able to interact with the father of the Ball brothers one-on-one. It will also be streamed live on the company’s Facebook page and later on its Instagram account.

Big Baller Brand announced in October 2019 that it would return “in the next few weeks,” and in February it said on social media that it is back online today with its new Bigballerbrandinc.com. website. With the website launch, Big Baller Brand said there will be more than 48 new products available including shoes, clothing and accessories for men, women and children.