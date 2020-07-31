Although athletic footwear sales were down for the first half of 2020, some sneakers performed better at the register — or online shopping cart — than others. And there was one brand in particular that had the attention of consumers.

Nike held a majority of the spots in the top 10 ranked in dollar sales with seven styles, mostly classic looks. Jordan Brand had the second most on the list with two pairs, both iconic silhouettes, and Adidas had one sneaker in the top 10.

Among the sneakers most purchased so far in 2020 is the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low. The basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette is available now via Nike.com in both men’s and women’s sizing for $90.

Other Nike looks on the list include the Air Max 270 (on Nike.com for $150), the Air Max 97 (on Nike.com for $170), the Air VaporMax Plus (on Nike.com for $200), the Revolution 5 (on Nike.com for $65), the Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 (on Nike.com for $200) and the Air Max 90 (on Nike.com for $120).

The Adidas Originals NMD R1 is the only sneaker on the list from the Three Stripes. The model features plush Boost cushioning and is available in men’s and women’s sizing. It is available now via Adidas.com for $140.

The two shoes from Jordan Brand to make the list are the Air Jordan 13 Retro and the Air Jordan 1 High OG. For the Air Jordan 13, it was such a hit at retail that it’s easier to find a pair on the resale market than anywhere else. Pairs are available on secondary market platforms StockX, Stadium Goods, GOAT and others.

As for the Air Jordan 1 High OG, most pairs are on the resale market, however you can still score a pair at retailers such as Finish Line.

