Twitter Reacts to News of Baron Davis and Master P’s Interest in Buying Reebok

Reports surfaced late Monday that rap mogul Percy “Master P” Miller and retired NBA star Baron Davis are in negotiations to acquire Reebok. And as expected, Twitter had a lot to say.

News of the interest in Reebok from Miller and Davis garnered largely favorable reactions on the social media platform.

“If Reebok becomes a truly BLACK fashion powerhouse in all aspects? I’m ROCKING,” wrote Fresh Daily, an Oakland, Calif.-based rapper by way of Brooklyn, NY.

Twitter user @lavishlance shared a similar sentiment. “If Reebok becomes black owned I’m rocking it idc,” he wrote on the social media platform.

And so did comedian Karlous Miller (“@BaronDavis & Master P bout to buy Reebok. That’s hard.”) and user @eccentricsole (“I hope Master P and Baron Davis do get Reebok”).

However, the news was also met with some skepticism.

“Buy it and do what with it? Is this just gonna be money changing hands or are they gonna or pour into the community? Reebok supporting HBCUs, Black designers, donating to Black charities, etc? If you’re gonna run the company the same way the current owners do then ehhh,” wrote user @holadamilola.

And some questioned what the product would look like.

“If Master P designing the Reebok’s you know they going to be a hot mess. They going to be selling Reebok’s at car washes, BBQs, grocery stores & gas stations. I’m have fun with it but No Limit made some ugly swap meet clothes,” wrote @Big6domino.

Twitter user @NachoManeNeek noted, “I don’t care if Reebok becomes black owned, if this is the product it’s a f**king no.”

Master P said to ESPN that the acquisition could be monumental since Reebok would become Black-owned. “These companies have been benefiting off us, this could be history for this company going Black-owned,” he told ESPN. (The interest from Miller and Davis in acquiring Reebok was first reported by ESPN NBA reporter Eric Woodyard on Twitter.

According to a Forbes report today, the sale of Reebok could come with a $2.4 billion price tag.