Bait and Reebok Team Up for ‘Toy Story’ Instapump Fury Collab

Fans of the “Toy Story” franchise will soon have a new sneaker to pick up courtesy of Reebok and West Coast-based boutique standout Bait.

Bait reimagined the Reebok Instapump Fury OG to resemble the franchise’s main characters, Sheriff Woody Pride And Buzz Lightyear, which fans have grown to love since the initial film’s debut in 1995. And since Woody and Buzz have become icons, Bait said it wanted to celebrate them both on one pair of sneakers.

The left shoe is designed to look like the Space Ranger uniform worn by Buzz and the right shoe resembles Woody’s cowboy outfit. To further emphasize the “Toy Story” theme, Bait is releasing the shoes with special toy packaging.

The Bait x Disney Pixar x Reebok Instapump Fury OG “Buzz and Woody” will be sold at exclusively Bait and released via online raffle in the U.S. at Baitme.com It will also be sold in Bait Shibuya and Bait Osaka in Japan. The sneakers will retail for $200.

Bait x Disney Pixar x Reebok Instapump Fury OG “Buzz and Woody.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The toy packaging of the Bait x Disney Pixar x Reebok Instapump Fury OG “Buzz and Woody.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Aside from the sneakers, Bait has created a line of apparel that tie into the beloved “Toy Story” characters.

Bait has a history of creating compelling sneaker collaborations with brands using iconic TV and film characters for inspiration. For instance, the retail standout reworked Reebok sneakers using “Stranger Things” and “Ted” as inspiration, and gave Diadora sneakers new looks to resemble characters including “Kung Fu Panda,” “Astro Boy,” “Shrek” and “Felix The Cat.”