Allbirds Creates a Charitable Running Shoe With Proceeds Benefitting the World Central Kitchen

Allbirds revealed its first-ever performance running shoe, the Dasher, in late April. And today, the eco-friendly company will release a limited-edition iteration with proceeds going to charity.

Allbirds announced today that it is continuing its partnership with World Central Kitchen with the release of the limited-edition WCK Dasher, with 100% of the proceeds going to the not-for-profit organization “to support their mission of bringing smart solutions to hunger and poverty.”

The Allbirds WCK Dasher is designed with an all-black upper, midsole and outsole and features rainbow-colored eyelets that mirror the hues used by World Central Kitchen.

The Dasher is made with natural materials including the brand’s Sugarcane-based SweetFoam, eucalyptus and a reengineered version of its merino wool. Before hitting the market, Allbirds admitted the shoe was tested over thousands of miles by more than 50 amateur and professional athletes and described the sneaker as an ideal choice “for everything from your morning 5K to your dash to the grocery store.”

The Allbirds WCK Dasher is available now via Allbirds.com and retails for $125.

A look at the Allbirds WCK Dasher. CREDIT: Courtesy

After Allbirds launched the performance model, the company revealed it donated $50,000 to World Central Kitchen through a Strava Dasher 5K community challenge. Wanting to do more, the company stated it will provide Dashers to the organization over the next year and also support World Central Kitchen in going 100% carbon neutral.