Allbirds is turning 3 years old. And to mark the occasion, today the company, known for its cozy wool footwear, is introducing a limited-edition colorway in its classic wool material.

The Wool Runner will come in SF Gray with orange laces, inspired by San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, paying homage to the brand’s hometown. The Runners will be available both online and in Allbirds stores and retail for $95.

Allbirds has been spreading its wings since its debut. While it has garnered a loyal following among everyday consumers and celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Ben Affleck, in the U.S., it is now making its way to Asia with the an announcement to open its first shop in China this spring at Shanghai’s Taikoo Hui mall. And it is teaming up with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to sell its shoes on its Tmall platform. The brand will also sell its goods in China on its own website.

Beginning online-only, the startup experimented with pop-up shops before opening its first permanent branded stores in 2018. Today it operates three brick-and-mortar locations, in San Francisco, New York and London.

While wool footwear remains the focus of the brand, it has since introduced companion looks made out of sustainable materials. Its Tree Runners are made of naturally derived and renewable eucalyptus tree fiber that’s breathable.

Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners CREDIT: Allbirds

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Watch FN’s cover story video with Allbirds.

Want more?

The Fila x Rugrats Collection Is the ’90s Throwback You’ve Always Wanted

Allbirds’ Ever-Popular Shoes Just Launched in 8 Spring-Ready Colors

This Is the Number One Best-Selling Running Shoe on Amazon