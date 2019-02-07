7 Nursing Shoes That Are Stylish Enough to Wear Everyday

With everyone watching their wallets these days, footwear that does double duty is a no-brainer. For today’s healthcare workers that means styles that meet the required on-the-job safety standards and pick up on comfort silhouettes — like clogs, Mary Janes and sneakers — that can transition from work to weekend wear.

Since safety is a top priority, these looks are designed with uppers that wipe clean and slip-resistant outsoles. And, since nurses are often on 12-hour shifts, these styles also feature padded footbeds for essential underfoot support.

Here, FN has curated a collection of colorful, stylish duty looks that work both on and off the hospital floor.

Klogs Mission

This colorful clog makes comfort a priority with light padding around the collar and a latex-free cushioned footbed with arch support. It’s also anti-microbial and odor-resistant.

Nurse Mates Velocity

Sneaker-inspired styling takes this hospital-friendly look on an afternoon trip to the park with its dual-density foam footbed for shock absorption, lightweight outsole and breathable cotton lining.

Nurse Mates Velocity CREDIT: Zappos

Alegria Kourtney

This fashion take on the classic Mary Jane is detailed with a roomy toe that allows toes to splay, while a removable footbed combines cork, late and memory foam to deliver a personalized fit.

Alegria Kourtney CREDIT: Zappos

Sanita Smart Step Professional Perennial

Aaccepted by the American Podiatric Medical Association, this classic clog delivers an enhanced comfort and fit with a cushioned, leather-lined footbed and protective heel cap.

Sanita Smart Step Professional Perennial CREDIT: Zappos

Dansko Professional

Another style boasting the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance, this psychedelic clog features a leather upper that resists wet, acidic and greasy conditions. Plus, it comes with a leather-covered cushioned footbed that absorbs and evaporates perspiration.

SoftWalk Grey’s Anatomy Meredith Sport

This fun floral design, inspired by Grey’s Anatomy beloved leading lady Meredith, works with scrubs to jeans for more wearing power. It also features a breathable antimicrobial lined contoured footbed for day-into-night support.

SoftWalk Grey’s Anatomy Meredith Sport CREDIT: Zappos

Skechers Work Clog

This clog is anything but basic when it’s done in muted silver and features a soft flannel lining. Meanwhile, its removable insole and heel stabilizer offer a comfortable stride.

Skechers Work clog CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

5 Comfortable Men’s Shoes for Standing and Walking All Day Long

The 7 Most Comfortable Flats You Can Wear to Work

7 Supportive Slippers to Provide You With Optimal Comfort