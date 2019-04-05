9 Comfortable Shoes to Wear on Walk to Work Day

Rise and shine.

Today is Walk to Work Day, and it’s time to put on a pair of comfy athleisure shoes or sneakers and head to the office.

The event launched in 2004, promoted by Prevention magazine and supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Since then, there have been offshoots of the holiday across the country and around the world, with communities encouraging its residents to get healthy by getting off their couches and moving.

According to the MayoClinic.org, walking can help reduce the risk of common health problems, including heart disease, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and depression. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking. The goal is a regimen of 10,000 steps a day, according to organizations including the American Heart Association.

Those who live too far away to walk to work can still participate. Simply take a long saunter during lunch or get some friends to join you for a post-dinner stroll around your neighborhood.

Whatever your personal goal, make sure you have the right equipment, and that includes a pair of supportive shoes — from performance styles by athletic brands New Balance and Saucony to less technical athleisure models by FitFlop and Dr. Scholl’s.

Here, FN has curated a wardrobe of styles that will get you fashionably and comfortably to the office and beyond.

FitFlop Casa Loafers

This espadrille-inspired style with platform bottoms has plenty of underfoot support and can footnote an office-friendly dress or capris for the weekend.

FitFlop Casa loafers. CREDIT: Amazon

Easy Spirit Glitz Slip-Ons

Taking inspiration from the season’s must-have ballet flat silhouette, this lightweight version is super-light, done in an airy mesh upper.

Easy Spirit Glitz slip-ons. CREDIT: Amazon

Aerosoles Air Flow Wedge Sandals

Don’t let spring go by without a flip-flop addition to your wardrobe. This version comes in denim-friendly leather with a cushioned insole and on-trend wedge.

Aerosoles Air Flow wedge sandals. CREDIT: Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s Herzog Sneakers

This lightweight sneaker is eco-friendly, with a knit upper made of 80 percent recycled bottles, chrome-free leather accents and algae-based EVA insole and midsole.

Dr. Scholl’s Herzog sneakers. CREDIT: Zappos

Ryka Kailee Slip-Ons

This novel take on a Mary Jane style closes in a criss-cross style with elasticized straps for a customized fit.

Ryka Kailee slip-ons. CREDIT: Zappos

Mephisto Korie Slip-Ons

Side goring adds comfort and flexibility to this slip-on style, done with a removable leather cushioned insole and pure rubber outsole.

Mephisto Korie slip-ons. CREDIT: Zappos

Aetrex Jade Sandals

Every summer footwear closet needs a thong — this version done with an anatomical footbed for enhanced support — that can be dressed up for day-to-night wear with its sparkly upper.

Aetrex Jade sandals. CREDIT: Zappos

Jambu Spain Flats

Weekends call for a day in the great outdoors, so explore a national park or your neighborhood in this refined rugged style with Microban antimicrobial lining for a cooler, drier feeling.

Jambu Spain flats. CREDIT: Zappos

Clarks Step Cali Palm Sandals

Take the high road this spring in a platform wedge sandal with adjustable ankle strap, Ortholite cushioned footed, and lightweight outsole.

Clarks Step Cali Palm sandals. CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Watch CrossFit Pros share their tips on fitness.

Want more?

11 Spring Flats You Can Update Your Wardrobe With for $100 or Less

11 Super-Stylish, Comfy Wedding Shoes With Chunky Heels for Brides

9 Women’s Athleisure Shoes You Can Wear to Work