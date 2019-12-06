Best Grip Socks to Prevent Slip-Ups

These socks primarily are made out of cotton with some spandex, for extra flexibility and stretch, and have little dots on the bottom to help keep your feet, literally, grounded on the floor. They have built-in arch support and come in sizes small through extra-large.

Pros: These socks come in a variety of sizes, are machine washable, and can work as house slippers, too.

Cons: They can run on the larger side, so size down if you have narrower feet or are in-between sizes.