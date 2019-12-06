Best Grip Socks to Prevent Slip-Ups

Whether it’s for sanitary or comfort reasons, regular socks serve their purpose. However, these traditional cotton versions can be slippery to walk around in, especially on smooth hardwood floors. Grip socks are a practical alternative that are perfect to wear around the house, for a hospital stay, or a session at the yoga studio. Unlike regular socks, they have a specially-designed tread sole to prevent slipping or falling on floors with no inherent traction. Read on to discover some of the best grip socks that we found available on the market right now.
1. Rative Anti-Slip Socks
These socks primarily are made out of cotton with some spandex, for extra flexibility and stretch, and have little dots on the bottom to help keep your feet, literally, grounded on the floor. They have built-in arch support and come in sizes small through extra-large.
Pros: These socks come in a variety of sizes, are machine washable, and can work as house slippers, too.
Cons: They can run on the larger side, so size down if you have narrower feet or are in-between sizes.
2. Pembrook Non-Skid Socks
These socks are made from a chenille material and have a crew silhouette, keeping your ankle and lower calf warm. They have rubber treads on the bottom to keep your feet secure on the ground and are available in various colorways.
Pros: These socks have a high and thicker material shaft, making them a great anti-slip sock option for colder climates and hospital rooms.
Cons: They're one size fits most, so keep this in mind if your shoe size deviates far from the average women's size.
3. Ozaiic Women's Yoga Socks
These socks are made out of cotton, feature criss-cross elastic straps across the front, and have silicone grips on the bottom. There is a full cushioning on the soles for additional comfort.
Pros: The product is highly versatile and works as an accessory to your workout, without impeding your performance.
Cons: Be mindful that wearing these might not be better than going barefoot for highly intricate routines.
