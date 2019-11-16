Boot Shapers to Keep Your Shoes Looking Their Best

Both practical and a perfect accessory to polish off any outfit, beautiful boots often are investment pieces in your wardrobe. Along with finding items made of high-quality materials, storing these shoes is essential to keep these boots in top shape. Boot shapers allow all of your pairs to stand upright — preventing them from folding over and creasing while lined up on the floor of your closet. Whether they’re made out of plastic or foam, these inserts keep your boots stiff when they’re not being worn to ensure that they don’t sag and lose their shape or crack around the ankle area. Here are some boot shaper options to help your boots last and look their best.
1. Household Essentials Boot Shaper
This set of eight plastic shapers are made to store four pairs of boots. This product can be trimmed to fit any boot length, and the loop at the top allows you to easily remove the shaper.
Pros: The product works for a variety of boot types and provides an option for you to organize your footwear on the floor or on a shoe tree.
Cons: You cannot tear the boot shaper, so make sure to have scissors on hand.
2. Moneysworth & Best Deluxe Boot Shaper
The silhouette keeps your boots stiff, allowing the air to circulate and prevent moisture from seeping into your shoes.
Pros: This product is a great value and simple to use. The shapers also come with built-in hangers, making them easy to store on a shoe tree.
Cons: The shapers could potentially scratch more delicate fabrics if you're not careful when inserting them into your boots.
3. My Boot Trees Boot Shapers
These boot shapers allow your shoes to breathe and protect against odors and preserve their shape.
Pros: These boot shapers keep your boots standing upright and have a lifetime guarantee. They also are machine washable.
Cons: They aren't very tall.
