The Must-Have Shoes and Accessories Fashion Influencer Nausheen Shah Packed for Fashion Week

With Paris Fashion Week underway, the monthlong season of fall ’19 shows is now on its last leg — but Nausheen Shah isn’t running out of looks anytime soon. The stylist, designer and consultant told FN what she brought to Europe for Fashion Month and how she’ll get her shoes home.

Nausheen Shah CREDIT: Conrado Veliz

What is the tried-and-true pair of shoes that you took with you this month?

“Dries Van Noten camel-colored boots with a white python heel. I purchased them 10 years ago and wear them every season — and every season, someone asks where I got them. They are truly a test of timeless design and craftsmanship.”

Dries Van Noten embroidered boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Real Real

What is your favorite spring ‘19 style you packed for the trip?

“I’m crazy for the new Sacai/Nike collaboration sneakers. I wish I was taking them to Fashion Week, but I just can’t find them. An equally great option are the Midnight 00 shell polka-dot PVC tulle pumps. I see them with an oversize black coat, cropped pants and an oversize turtleneck. You don’t want anything else to compete, as they are the star of the look.”

Midnight 00 Shell polka-dot tulle and PVC pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Accessory must-haves for Fashion Month?

“Sunglasses, belts and statement earrings. I designed a capsule collection of ear sculptures with jewelry designer Monica Sordo (available on Net-a-Porter), which we created to be so light in weight that you can wear them from day to night. I’ll be wearing them all month.”

Nausheen Shah x Monica Sordo Gala earrings. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nausheen Shah x Monica Sordo

Nausheen Shah x Monica Sordo Shah earrings. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nausheen Shah x Monica Sordo

Overweight luggage — always or never?

“It’s a continuous battle, especially in the colder months. Often I will pack as many shoes as possible into my carry-on to avoid overweight luggage. I purchased a handheld device that allows me to weigh each suitcase so I know if I need to rearrange my clothing before I head to the airport. It costs $10, and it’s truly a lifesaver.”

Etekcity digital hanging luggage scale. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

How do you pack shoes?

“If not in my carry-on … I pack my shoes in their dust bags and in opposite directions so they lay flat in my Rimowa. I do one full layer and one more layer on top of that. Yes, I use one full side of my suitcase just for shoes!”

Rimowa classic Check-In L. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rimowa

