Everyone in Your Family Will Want These $15 Sock Advent Calendars From Target

While Halloween is still over a month away, Target is here to help you get in the holiday spirit early. The retailer recently released its 2019 sock advent calendars, reviving fan favorite styles inspired by Harry Potter, Disney princesses, Game of Thrones, cats and more.

There are currently 19 advent calendars you can purchase on Target’s website, with the deals and selection being better than ever before. The Harry Potter calendars are now available in not two, but four, options to choose from for insatiable fans. Every box includes 15 socks, rather than the 12 featured last year, for an extra three days of cozy surprises to uncover. Options are available for men and women, and they retail for just $15.

Act fast though. The packs have a habit of selling out fast, which means these are destined to fly off shelves again. Below, check out our favorite styles and head to Target.com to see all the must-have options before it’s too late.

Women’s Game Of Thrones 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

Honor the final season of the series by wearing these GOT-themed styles, complete with recognizable emblems from each family.

Women’s Harry Potter Hogwarts Crest 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

No matter which house she falls into, this Harry Potter option is sure to please. Peep the iconic imagery from the magical film, like a fluffy Hedwig and golden snitches.

Women’s Disney Princess 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

If you’ve ever wanted to walk in a princess’ shoes for a day, now’s your chance — or the socks, at least. Catch Ariel, Aurora, Sleeping Beauty and more on these styles.

Women’s Lilo & Stitch 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

Beach days may be behind us, but these Lilo and Stitch will call to bring to mind images of warmer months.

Men’s Marvel 15 Days of Socks in a Box Socks

