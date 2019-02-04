7 Sweet Valentine’s Day Socks for Men — the Inexpensive Gift He’ll Love

It’s February — which means Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

For an inexpensive, fun gift, consider getting the man in your life a pair of cute Valentine’s Day-themed socks. Or buy a pair for yourself to add a subtle festive pop to your wardrobe on Feb. 14.

Shop seven of our favorite Valentine’s Day socks for men below.

Happy Socks Key to My Heart Socks

The perfect gift for the man who holds the key to your heart.

Heart-adorned socks from Happy Socks. CREDIT: Zappos

Absolute Stores Hearts Everywhere Valentine’s Socks

These cute black and red socks are so understated, you can wear them throughout the year.

Hearts Everywhere socks from Absolute Stores. CREDIT: Walmart

Banana Republic Mom Tattoo Socks

Moms who are looking to get Valentine’s gifts for adult sons need look no further: Banana Republic made these cool socks with mamas’ boys in mind.

Mom tattoo socks from Banana Republic. CREDIT: Banana Republic

Teehee Socks Couples’ Socks

For just $10, get three pairs of socks so that you and your partner can subtly match throughout the holiday.

Couples’ socks from Teehee Socks. CREDIT: Walmart

Gap Pattern Crew Socks

These gray and black socks have hearts on them, but they’re so subtle, someone might think you’re just wearing polka dots.

Gap black and gray patterned socks. CREDIT: Gap

Sheec TrouSox Valentine’s Day Heartstrings

Rated highly on Amazon.com, these fun socks feature stripes with teensy red hearts interwoven.

Sheec TrouSox’s Heartstrings socks. CREDIT: Amazon

American Eagle Valentine’s Day Sloth Socks

What’s more fun than a pair of socks emblazoned with sloths? This one even says, “Let’s take it slow.”

American Eagle’s sloth-covered Valentine’s Day socks. CREDIT: American Eagle

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

The Best Days to Buy Discounted Shoes in 2019

10 Romantic Red Shoes to Wear on Valentine’s Day

Danner and Huckberry Just Launched a Stylish Sneaker-Boot Hybrid