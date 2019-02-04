7 Sweet Valentine’s Day Socks for Men — the Inexpensive Gift He’ll Love

It’s February — which means Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.
For an inexpensive, fun gift, consider getting the man in your life a pair of cute Valentine’s Day-themed socks. Or buy a pair for yourself to add a subtle festive pop to your wardrobe on Feb. 14.
Shop seven of our favorite Valentine’s Day socks for men below.
Happy Socks Key to My Heart Socks
The perfect gift for the man who holds the key to your heart.
Absolute Stores Hearts Everywhere Valentine’s Socks
These cute black and red socks are so understated, you can wear them throughout the year.
Banana Republic Mom Tattoo Socks
Moms who are looking to get Valentine’s gifts for adult sons need look no further: Banana Republic made these cool socks with mamas’ boys in mind.
Teehee Socks Couples’ Socks
For just $10, get three pairs of socks so that you and your partner can subtly match throughout the holiday.
Gap Pattern Crew Socks
These gray and black socks have hearts on them, but they’re so subtle, someone might think you’re just wearing polka dots.
Sheec TrouSox Valentine’s Day Heartstrings
Rated highly on Amazon.com, these fun socks feature stripes with teensy red hearts interwoven.
American Eagle Valentine’s Day Sloth Socks
What’s more fun than a pair of socks emblazoned with sloths? This one even says, “Let’s take it slow.”
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
