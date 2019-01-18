8 Compression Socks That Are Perfect for Travel

It’s a common problem on long flights: swollen ankles and legs from long periods of inactivity. As a remedy, many doctors recommend walking through the aisles regularly to get the blood pumping, but another solution is to wear compression socks on your next trip.

Such socks feature a tighter weave in the toe and foot that helps boost your circulation. Most everyday wearers can benefit from styles with moderate graduated compression, which has been known to reduce swelling, ease tired legs and help with muscle recovery.

Below are few styles to pack for your next travel plans.

Smartwool PhD Ultra Light Compression Sock

Smartwool’s compression socks have long been a favorite among athletes to help them recover after a long run — or a sprint down the airport terminal.

Smartwool PhD compression sock CREDIT: Courtesy of Backcountry

Hue Compression Tights

If your schedule calls for heading to meetings straight from your flight, then you’ll want a pair of these light compression tights from Hue. They’ll keep you feeling good and looking great.

Hue compression tights CREDIT: Courtesy of Belk

Zensah Fresh Legs Compression Socks

Zensah’s knee-high compression socks are made from a blend of Tencel fabrics, which are moisture-wicking and anti-odor — ideal for those long transatlantic journeys.

Zensah Fresh Legs compression socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Farm to Feet Charlotte Compression Sock

It’s all in the name. Farm to Feet’s Charlotte graduated compression sock is made especially for jet-setters. And best of, the wool-blend style is made in America.

Farm to Feet Charlotte sock CREDIT: Courtesy of Shoes.com

Comfortiva Graduated Compression Socks 3-Pack

Frequent fliers will want to pick up this three-pack from Comfortiva, featuring a brightly colored striped sock, a polka-dot look and a classic black style.

Comfortiva compression sock 3-pack. CREDIT: Courtesy of QVC

Vim & Vigr Compression Socks

Since 2013, Vim & Vigr has been focused on fashion as well as wellness. Its selection of graduated compression socks come in fun patterns that can take you anywhere.

Vim & Vigr compression socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Since 2013, Vim & Vigr has been focused on fashion as well as wellness. Its selection of graduated compression socks come in fun patterns that can take you anywhere.

Darn Tough Trail Legs Compression Sock

Darn Tough Vermont specializes in made-in-America socks that are engineered for rugged hikes and treks, so the company guarantees its products for life. If the socks don’t perform, you can return them through the brand’s website.

Darn Tough Trail Legs compression sock CREDIT: Courtesy of Moosejaw

Berkshire Comfy Cuff Graduated Compression Sock

For a light layering option under jeans or trousers, try these sheer knee-highs from Berkshire featuring graduated compression and a thick cuff to keep them up.

Berkshire Comfy Cuff graduated compression socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

The Best Days to Buy Discounted Shoes in 2019

The $95 Shoes Kate Middleton Always Packs When She Travels

5 Best Fashion Subscription Boxes for Women: Monthly Deliveries Starting at $12