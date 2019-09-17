Best Ski Socks for Kids

Say goodbye to cold toes, wet toes and tired feet on the slope. A good pair of ski socks is the solution for a problem-free experience with your kids. You spend time preparing your little ones for frosty temperatures on a skiing or snowboarding adventure — layers and all — but don’t forget to take extra care with your children’s feet, too. It’s important to protect feet from unfavorable conditions that a pair of boots alone can’t handle. Some features to look for include elastic construction at the top of the sock so that it doesn’t slide down during physical activities. Pick socks designed for arch support, which will mitigate discomfort and reduce fatigue in the feet so your children can exert their energy without exhaustion. Lastly, it’s important for the socks to be thick to provide optimal warmth, but not too thick as it could impact the fit of the boot. Here, we’ve curated a list of the best ski sock options for kids.

Watch on FN