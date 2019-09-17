Best Ski Socks for Kids

Say goodbye to cold toes, wet toes and tired feet on the slope. A good pair of ski socks is the solution for a problem-free experience with your kids. You spend time preparing your little ones for frosty temperatures on a skiing or snowboarding adventure — layers and all — but don’t forget to take extra care with your children’s feet, too. It’s important to protect feet from unfavorable conditions that a pair of boots alone can’t handle. Some features to look for include elastic construction at the top of the sock so that it doesn’t slide down during physical activities. Pick socks designed for arch support, which will mitigate discomfort and reduce fatigue in the feet so your children can exert their energy without exhaustion. Lastly, it’s important for the socks to be thick to provide optimal warmth, but not too thick as it could impact the fit of the boot. Here, we’ve curated a list of the best ski sock options for kids.
1. Pure Athlete Kids' Alpaca Ski Socks
These socks prevent foul odors and build up of perspiration with its moisture-wicking design.
Pros: They're breathable and thermal regulating. The socks are constructed with mid-weight thickness, which is enough to keep your feet toasty without interfering with the fit of your boots. Made in the USA, Pure Athlete has a lifetime satisfaction guarantee as the brand will send you a replacement at no charge.
Cons: There aren't many design options.
2. Soared Winter Ski Socks 2-Pack
A supportive over-the-calf fit means these socks will stay on no matter what your kids do. The design reduces shin abrasion and foot stress from boots.
Pros: It's breathable and warm, and prevents bacteria growth. The socks are constructed with extra cushioning around the shin, heel, toe and forefoot. They come in vibrant blue or pink colorways.
Cons: They aren't as thick as some winter socks.
3. Kalakids Ski Socks Kids
Extra-thick cushioning on the bottom keeps your feet comfy, and a fit that adds pressure with stretchy material keeps calves warm.
Pros: The socks absorb sweat and deodorize. The festive elk pattern also makes it a perfect gift during the holidays. It's also anti-skid.
Cons: Toddler sizes might run a tad big for very young feet.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.