8 Tough-Wearing Sneakers for Active Toddlers

Toddlers are always on the move — running, jumping, playing and exploring — so they need sneakers that can keep up with them. Their feet are also undergoing rapid growth, so performance-packed styles that promote healthy, natural development are critical.

Key Features to Look for Include

• Flexible, lightweight rubber outsoles (the shoe should bend with your child’s toes)

• Cushioned, shock-absorbing insoles

• A generous toebox that provides room for toes to splay and grip the ground

• Stiff heel for stability

• Breathable materials such as mesh and leather to combat sweat.

To help get your search started, here is a roundup of eight stylish, good-for-the-feet sneakers, all available to shop now:

Nike Free RN

Just like the big version for grownups, this sleek running style features an ultra-lightweight, breathable engineered mesh upper designed to deliver a comfy, sock-like fit. Flex grooves on the shoe’s sole allow for natural movement in all directions, making it ideal for energetic toddlers.

Nike Free RN shoe. CREDIT: Nike

New Balance 574 Core

New Balance’s ever-classic 574 shoe has a retro aesthetic that’s right on trend, plus plenty of must-have performance features. Among them, mesh panels allow sweaty feet to breathe, while a cushioned midsole provides all-day comfort.

New Balance 574 Core sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Adidas Originals Tubular Dusk

Adidas’ signature Tubular outsole gets downsized for toddlers on this stylish sneaker. Parents will appreciate the stretchy elastic laces, which make the shoe easy to get on and off.

Adidas Originals Tubular Dusk sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

See Kai Run Stevie II

Little boys won’t be able to resist the casual-cool design of this sneaker, which features a soft cotton jersey fabric inspired by a favorite sweatshirt. The shoe is built on a flexible rubber outsole that provides superior traction and durability for new walkers.

See Kai Run Stevie II sneaker CREDIT: Zappos

Puma Suede Classic

Fifty years since its debut, Puma’s iconic Suede sneaker is still as popular as ever. The kids’ version doesn’t miss a detail, from its distinctive formstrip logo to its etched rubber outsole.

Puma Suede Classic shoe CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Reebok Classic Jogger

Reebok’s heritage jogger not only looks cool but also comes with all the functional elements that active toddlers need. A cushy EVA midsole provides lightweight comfort and a grippy, super-durable gum rubber outsole keeps new walkers steady on their feet.

Reebok Classic jogger CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Stride Rite Soft Motion Artie

This sporty style is part of Stride Rite’s innovative Soft Motion collection, which scored a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association. It’s loaded with hard-working features including a seamless construction that mimics the natural shape of a child’s foot, memory foam footbed for comfort and rounded sole to improve balance and grip.

Stride Rite Soft Motion Artie shoe CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Jordan Jumpman Team II

These stylish basketball kicks by Jordan will help little kids jump high like His Airness. A throwback to the Air Jordan 13, which was originally designed for the court, this sneaker has a lightweight foam sole and an adjustable ankle strap for a more secure fit.

Jordan Jumpman Team II sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

