10 Best White Sneakers to Style With Dresses This Season

If there’s one shoe style that’s had major lasting power, it’s white sneakers. Over the past few seasons, they’ve dominated street style trends in the form of low-fi models to chunky, retro silhouettes.

While the look undoubtedly works with leggings and jeans, considering the weather is getting so nice, you’ll likely want to pair them with dresses. The sneakers will easily complement both flirty sundresses and more formal frocks — the latter pairing now considered totally acceptable since laidback styling is still going strong. And of course, the versatile palette means you can wear them with any pattern or color of dress without worrying about clashing.

“[White sneakers] complement every outfit, and the increased acceptance of color in apparel today supports a clean footwear look,” Andrew Gray, GM and chief merchandising officer for Foot Locker in North America, previously explained to FN.

To help you find the perfect pair of white kicks to wear with all your spring dresses, we’ve looked to celebrities for inspiration and rounded up some of our own favorite picks. Shop them all ahead — from cult-favorite brands like Adidas and Nike to lesser known labels like Greats, you’ll be eager to add to your lineup this season.

Veja Esplar

A taupe-colored sole and heel tab create a subtle contrast in this clean cut style, which looks amazing when paired with a floral frock.

Emily Ratajkowski , wearing a floral dress and Veja kicks, spotted out and about in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

Veja Esplar CREDIT: Zappos

Adidas Superstar

Take cues from Gigi Hadid and pair a bold cutout dress with Adidas Superstar sneakers — featuring a signature shell toe bumper and padded foam collar — for a comfy yet stylish night out on the town. Note: When wearing sneakers with more formal dresses, opt for a streamlined pair of kicks that won’t detract from your standout number.

Gigi Hadid in white Adidas Superstar sneakers and her sister Bella Hadid. CREDIT: Splash.

Adidas Superstar CREDIT: Zappos

Adidas Stan Smith

Done in all leather, this classic style is available with heel tabs in a range of colors.

September 2015: Bella Thorne in Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: Splash.

Adidas Stan Smith CREDIT: 24 Sevres

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi

Complete with a rising ankle silhouette, these iconic Chuck Taylors will help elongate your legs.

Karlie Kloss in white Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Splash.

Converse Chuck Taylor high-top CREDIT: Zappos

Nike Air Force 1

Basketball silhouettes have become quintessential to street style fashion, with the all-white Nike Air Force 1 being one of the most versatile of the bunch. Not to mention, the pair features Air cushioning technology designed for days spent on your feet. Opt for a “no-sock” look like Kaia Gerber or pair them with tall white socks for supremely retro vibes.

Nike Air Force 1 CREDIT: Nike

Below shop the rest of our top white sneakers picks:

Alex Arigato Clean 90 leather sneakers

Get extra height in this sleek platform sneaker from Alex Arigato, featuring a cushioned footbed for added support.

Alex Arigato Clean 90 leather sneakers CREDIT: My Theresa

Greats The Royale Perforated

Made of supple Italian leather from the inside out, this perforated sneaker is just as comfortable as it is timeless.

Greats The Royale perforated CREDIT: Greats

Keds Ace Leather

This tennis-inspired style offers a classic look with a no-frills leather upper, low sole and cotton laces — plus, a cushioned Ortholite footbed for all-day comfort.

Keds Ace leather CREDIT: Zappos

Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather

Resurfacing from the ’90s, this retro-inspired Reebok sneaker features an eye-catching gum sole and EVA midsole for lightweight cushioning.

Reebok Lifestyle classic leather CREDIT: Zappos

Skechers Sport Energy Sneaker

This Skecher sneaker adopts the dad sneaker trend with a thick rubber outsole and nostalgic wavy overlays.

Skechers Sport Energy sneaker CREDIT: Amazon

