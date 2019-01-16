8 Amazing Deals From Under Armour’s Semiannual Sale

If you’re a fan of Under Armour and discounts, there’s no better time to shop than now. As part of its semiannual event, the athletic brand is offering up to 50 percent off on thousands of apparel and sneaker styles for a limited time. And on top of all that, you can get an extra 20 percent off orders of $100 or more when you use code EXTRA20 at checkout.

Below, check out our favorite reduced finds from the sale, and head to Underarmour.com to see all the amazing discounted items before they’re gone.

UA Rival Fleece Joggers

Lightweight, soft and moisture-wicking, these fleece joggers will keep you comfortable during warm-ups or when lounging around at home.

UA Rival fleece joggers. CREDIT: Under Armour

To buy: UA Rival Fleece Joggers, $30 (was $50).

UA Micro G Pursuit

This sneaker offers the brand’s plush yet responsive Micro G cushioning, as well as a breathable textile to keep feet from overheating.

UA Micro G Pursuit CREDIT: Under Armour

To buy: UA Micro G Pursuit, $42 (was $70).

UA Charged Bandit 3

Designed for ultimate speed, this running shoe boasts a form-fitting construction that molds to the shape of your foot and external heel counter for secure lockdown.

UA Charged Bandit 3 CREDIT: Under Armour

To buy: UA Charged Bandit 3, $68 (was $80).

UA Hustle 3.0 Backpack

Perfect for those on the go, this sporty pack features padded shoulder straps and plenty of pockets to hold all your essentials. Plus, it’s made with weather-resistant materials to keep them protected from rain and snow.

UA Hustle 3.0 backpack CREDIT: Under Armour

To buy: UA Hustle 3.0 Backpack, $41 (was $55).

UA Rival Fleece Logo

Complete your workout wardrobe with this black hoodie, which features a cozy brushed interior for added warmth.

UA Rival Fleece Logo CREDIT: Under Armour

To buy: UA Rival Fleece Logo, $34 (was $45).

UA Micro G Assert 7

Another Micro G style, the Asset 7 features a solid rubber outsole to absorb shock in high-impact areas without weighing you down.

UA Micro G Assert 7 CREDIT: Under Armour

To buy: UA Micro G Assert 7, $42 (was $70)

UA Qualifier 9” Woven

Thanks to light, stretch-woven fabric, these shorts allow for ultimate movability and comfort. Bonus: They’re also made with moisture-wicking technology.

To buy: UA Qualifier 9” Woven shorts, $20 (was $35).

UA SpeedForm Gemini 3 Graphic

This look boasts the brand’s Threadborne midfoot panel for elevated support and style, plus an embedded sockliner for added cushioning and high-abrasion rubber to absorb ground contact.

UA SpeedForm Gemini 3 Graphic CREDIT: Under Armour

To buy: UA SpeedForm Gemini 3 Graphic, $98 (was $120).

