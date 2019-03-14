Under Armour Debuts Curry 6 ‘Splash Party’ Sneakers to Celebrate Steph Curry’s 31st Birthday

In honor of Steph Curry’s 31st birthday, Under Armour has released a new colorway of the Golden State Warriors star’s sixth signature shoe.
Called the Curry 6 “Splash Party,” the scheme pays homage to past birthday models and serves as an early celebration of the Warriors’ potential win at the 2019 playoffs. It features a blue and white upper with vibrant pink accents and a confetti-speckled midsole also adorned with Curry’s signature “SC30” logo.
The style has more than just a colorful exterior, though. It boasts a breathable knit upper, HOVR cushioning for high-energy returns and an external heel counter for added stability and support — plus a full-length speed plate to keep you on the balls of your feet while you’re on the court.
The Under Armour Curry 6 Splash Party is available on UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and at select retail partners for $130. Limited pairs of the new colorway are also available at the SC30 x Oakland pop-up shop, located in downtown Oakland.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
