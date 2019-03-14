Under Armour Debuts Curry 6 ‘Splash Party’ Sneakers to Celebrate Steph Curry’s 31st Birthday

In honor of Steph Curry’s 31st birthday, Under Armour has released a new colorway of the Golden State Warriors star’s sixth signature shoe.

Called the Curry 6 “Splash Party,” the scheme pays homage to past birthday models and serves as an early celebration of the Warriors’ potential win at the 2019 playoffs. It features a blue and white upper with vibrant pink accents and a confetti-speckled midsole also adorned with Curry’s signature “SC30” logo.

“This year, we wanted to bring the championship celebration to this colorway,” Curry said in a press release. “The Town [Oakland, Calif., the Warriors’ home turf] gets together and celebrates championships in the best way; we get down in the streets and have a good time.”

The style has more than just a colorful exterior, though. It boasts a breathable knit upper, HOVR cushioning for high-energy returns and an external heel counter for added stability and support — plus a full-length speed plate to keep you on the balls of your feet while you’re on the court.

The Under Armour Curry 6 Splash Party is available on UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and at select retail partners for $130. Limited pairs of the new colorway are also available at the SC30 x Oakland pop-up shop, located in downtown Oakland.

Eager to gear up for the big game in a pair of the kicks? Shop the latest colorway below before it’s gone.

Under Armour Curry 6 “Splash Party”