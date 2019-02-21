9 Stylish Court-Ready Basketball Shoes for Less Than $150

Basketball sneakers can be expensive, especially if you’re looking for both style and performance in one shoe. But top brands in the space today are offering more tech and aesthetics for less money.

Labels including Nike, Jordan Brand, Puma, Under Armour and Adidas all have sneakers on the market that both look good and perform well on the court. These styles include signature looks for the NBA’s best athletes as well as ones not associated with a single player.

Here, shop nine of the best basketball sneakers out that pair style with performance.

Nike PG 3

The signature sneaker of NBA star Paul George boasts responsive Zoom Air cushioning, half-bootie construction for a secure fit and an outsole pattern that is inspired by craters on the Moon.

Nike PG 3 CREDIT: Nike

Under Armour Curry 6

Under Armour equipped NBA star Stephen Curry’s latest sneaker with energy-returning Hovr cushioning, an external heel counter for stability and a breathable knit upper.

Under Armour Curry 6 CREDIT: Under Armour

Puma Uproar

A newer performance shoe from Puma, the Uproar features the brand’s Hybrid Foam energy-returning cushioning tech, a mesh upper with textile overlays and a rubber outsole for traction.

Puma Uproar CREDIT: Puma

Adidas Dame 5

Damian Lillard’s latest signature look from Adidas boasts the brand’s flexibility-focused Bounce cushioning and a rubber outsole with a herringbone traction pattern for grip.

Adidas Dame 5 CREDIT: Adidas

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.2

One of the NBA’s best ballers, Russell Westbrook, laces up this shoe. The style boasts a responsive Zoom Air cushioning unit in the forefoot and a midfoot saddle for a secure fit.

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.2 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Kyrie 5

Kyrie Irving’s latest sneaker features a curved outsole that wraps up the side of the shoe for optimal traction, a breathable engineered mesh upper and Nike’s new Air Zoom Turbo articulated cushioning technology that mirrors the shape of the outsole.

Nike Kyrie 5 CREDIT: Nike

Puma Clyde Court

The first shoe released from Puma when the brand reentered the basketball market has a palatable price point and plenty of tech such as Hybrid Foam energy-returning cushioning and a supportive knit upper.

Puma Clyde Court CREDIT: Puma

Nike Zoom KD11

The latest signature sneaker for NBA star Kevin Durant features two of Nike’s acclaimed cushioning technologies, React and Zoom Air, as well as a tread pattern made for multiple surfaces.

Nike Zoom KD11 CREDIT: Nike

Adidas Harden Vol. 3

James Harden’s latest shoe with Adidas features responsive Boost midsole cushioning and a herringbone pattern on the outsole for traction.

Adidas Harden Vol. 3 CREDIT: Adidas

