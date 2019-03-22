Shop The Rock’s First Under Armour Running Shoe and New Training Sneaker

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest footwear with Under Armour is out now, and as with previous releases, if you don’t act fast, you may miss out.

The musclebound actor’s latest “Bend Boundaries” lineup boasts a first between him and the brand: a running shoe. For the latest additions to the Project Rock collection, Under Armour remixes its acclaimed Hovr Phantom performance runner (that features the UA Record Sensor to connect with its digital platforms) with The Rock’s Brahma Bull branding on the upper.

For men, the sneaker is available in two colorways: royal with a white midsole and outsole, and a black look with a white midsole and outsole. There are also two iterations for women: a white take on the sneaker with fuse teal details and a black outsole, and a black look with fuse teal accents.

The sneakers in both men’s and women’s sizing retail for $150.

Under Armour x Project Rock Hovr Phantom (men). CREDIT: Under Armour

Under Armour x Project Rock Hovr Phantom (women). CREDIT: Under Armour

Under Armour and The Rock also teamed up on two new colorways of his debut signature training sneaker, the Project Rock 1. The new iterations include an academy blue and mod gray look with bold yellow details and an all-white look with navy and yellow accents.

The sneakers are available in men’s sizing and retail for $120.

Under Armour Project Rock 1 CREDIT: Under Armour

All of the Project Rock x Under Armour sneakers are out now via UA.com. Aside from footwear, the brand delivered items such as T-shirts, a sleeveless hoodie and joggers for men, a cropped T-shirt, sports bra and capri leggings for women and accessories including hats and gym bags.

