The New England Patriots won Super Bowl 53 and wide receiver Julian Edelman was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

During New England’s 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards — the most of any player on either team. And the MVP put on the spectacular performance in a red with white stars custom iteration of the Nike Alpha Menace Pro Mid football cleat.

Super Bowl 53 MVP Julian Edelman in the Nike Alpha Menace Pro Mid football cleat. CREDIT: Jeff Roberson/Shutterstock

While Edelman’s custom isn’t available for purchase, you can buy his game-ready Nike cleats now via Nike.com. And if you act fast you can get them while they’re still at a reduced price.

As of now, three colorways in men’s sizing are on sale, with two only having one size remaining. But the “White/Metallic Silver/Black” iteration still has several sizes remaining for $75 (down from $100).

Nike Alpha Menace Pro Mid CREDIT: Nike

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

