7 Men’s Sneakers to Wear With Joggers

Joggers are great to wear if you want pants that will highlight your sneakers, but choosing the right pair of kicks to wear with the pants is tough. If you agree with several high-profile influencers and collectors, there is an aesthetic that works the best: a low-cut, athletic or athletic-inspired sneaker.

Below, shop these seven suggestions for great men’s shoes to wear with your favorite pair of joggers.

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2

The Flyknit upper is stylish and the React cushioning is soft, making the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 an ideal look for someone seeking a shoe that’s both fashion-friendly and functional.

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 CREDIT: Nike

Adidas Ultra Boost 19

The latest look from the acclaimed running shoe franchise features several updates including a new seamless knit upper. But the highlight of the sneaker is, as always, its responsive Boost cushioning.

Adidas Ultra Boost 19 CREDIT: Adidas

New Balance 574 Sport

The classic runner from New Balance gets tech upgrades such as a lightweight suede and mesh upper and plush Fresh Foam midsole cushioning.

New Balance 574 Sport CREDIT: New Balance

Saucony Freedom ISO 2

Equipped with energy-returning Everun midsole cushioning and an adaptive Isoknit upper, the Saucony Freedom ISO 2 is a performance-focused runner that’s also easy on the eyes.

Saucony Freedom ISO 2 CREDIT: Saucony

Reebok Aztrek

This retro runner from Reebok boasts a pure ’90s aesthetic and is executed with a textile and synthetic suede upper, the brand’s soft Hexalite cushioning and lightweight EVA cushioning.

Reebok Aztrek CREDIT: Reebok

Puma Cell Endura Patent 98

This chunky ’90s runner features a breathable mesh upper with suede overlays and the brand’s durable Cell cushioning tech, and is a must-have for the retro sneaker fan.

Puma Cell Endura Patent 98 CREDIT: Puma

Hoka One One Hupana

One of the only shoes from Hoka One One without an oversized midsole, the Hupana is a great example of fashion meeting function, complete with a lightweight engineered mesh upper and a responsive rubberized midsole.

Hoka One One Hupana CREDIT: Hoka One One

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

