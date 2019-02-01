The Sneakers FN’s Editors Are Shopping in 2019

We’re not just editors and reporters here at FN, we’re also consumers. And while we all cover different aspects of the footwear world, one thing we have in common is the love for a good pair of sneakers. With 2019 still young, here’s a look at the kicks some of the staff at FN is looking to buy this year.

Under Armour Project Rock 1

“Looking good in the gym was never a priority for me. I mean, you’re going to get sweaty and gross, so who cares what you look like? But now that I work out in the city where everyone looks like a fitness influencer, I need to make sure my sneakers are on point. The Project Rock 1 from Under Armour is not only functional, but it also looks great.” — Peter Verry, senior athletic and outdoor editor

Under Armour Project Rock 1 CREDIT: Under Armour

Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Turnout Trainer

“I’ll always favor the way I look and feel in heels, but I’d be willing to trade them during fashion month for these cool sneakers, which boast a chunky sole, avant-garde silhouette and undeniably retro vibe.” — Samantha McDonald, digital news editor

Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Turnout Trainer CREDIT: Adidas

Allbirds Wool Runner

“For the longest time, Allbirds Runners were a West Coast trend, but now I’m seeing them every day during my NY subway commute — the FOMO is starting to be overwhelming! But on a more serious note, I heartily support their eco-friendly efforts. And rumor has it the shoes are pretty darn comfortable, too.” — Jennie Bell, features editor

Bzees Niche Slip On

“I’ve finally come on board, embracing the sneaker trend for dress-up as well as dress-down wear. This feminine athletic-inspired Mary Jane style delivers on comfort and style, paired with a pretty summer dress.” — Barbara Schneider Levy, senior editor, men’s and comfort

Bzees Niche Slip On CREDIT: Bzees

Saucony Kinvara 10

“On my wish list is the Saucony Kinvara 10. I’ve been a fan of this minimalist shoe since its first iteration, and although I think the company hit perfection in the Kinvara 4, I’d like to see what it has tweaked since my last pair (the 8).” — Lief Nielsen, copy editor

Saucony Kinvara 10 CREDIT: Saucony

Vans Old Skool

“I’ve gotten my fill of the dad sneaker trend lately, which probably explains my recent penchant for classic, low-fi kicks. Case in the point: The Vans Old Skool. The iconic skate-inspired look is so versatile, I’m not worried it will gather dust at the back of my closet in a few seasons. And since it goes with practically everything in my closet — from boyfriend jeans to midi dresses — getting dressed in the morning is a cinch (always a plus, if you ask me).” — Sam Peters, e-commerce editor

Vans Old Skool CREDIT: Vans

Nike x Comme des Garçons Cortez Platform

“I’ve been obsessed with the Nike x Comme des Garçons Cortez platform sneakers ever since I saw them walk down the runway in Paris last February. It was my first time seeing a Comme des Garçons show and it was pure joy — the models were wearing brightly colored, overly voluminous confections and the platform sneakers were the perfect punctuation for all the frills. I like to think I would float through the day wearing them — plus, as a petite person, I always welcome a little added height!” — Shannon Adducci, fashion editor

Nike x Comme des Garçons Cortez Platform CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Nike M2K Tekno

“I’m in the market for a versatile pair of sneakers that will work with a number of outfits. Living in the city, cushion and comfort are qualities I look for in footwear. I think these Nike M2K Tekno satisfy all those criteria and the colorway is pure freshness and fun.” — Phong Nyugen, designer

Nike M2K Tekno CREDIT: Nike

Adidas Originals Stan Smith

“Stylish, versatile, classic and affordable, Adidas’ Stan Smith shoes in white with a touch of color on the heel tab are classics that I need as my new go-to kicks.” — Charlie Carballo, senior digital editor

Adidas Originals Stan Smith CREDIT: Zappos

Nike Metcon 4 XD

“I’m in the market for a new workout shoe and the Nike Metcon is good for everything and the pops of color look nice.” — Katie Abel, executive editor

Nike Metcon 4 XD CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Huarache City

“Funky ‘90s colors with a customizable look, how can you go wrong? Since, I spend most of my day drowning in earnings reports and Wall Street stocks, I like to keep my style way less serious. These street style kicks give me just the edge I’m looking for.” — Sheena Butler Young, senior business editor

Nike Air Huarache City CREDIT: Nike

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

7 Bold Leopard-Print Shoes to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

The 7 Must-Have Nike Men’s Sneakers That Are on Sale Right Now

A Guide to the Best Adidas Ultra Boost Sneakers Out Now