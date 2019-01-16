Sign up for our newsletter today!

Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram to Announce Her New Puma Sneaker Collab

By Allie Fasanella
selena-gomez-1
Selena Gomez x Puma ‘Strong Girl’ Collection
Selena Gomez x Puma 'Strong Girl' Collection
Selena Gomez x Puma ‘Strong Girl’ Collection
Selena Gomez x Puma ‘Strong Girl’ Collection
Selena Gomez is back on Instagram — with a brand new Puma sneaker.

After taking a break from the social media platform since September, the 26-year-old “Wolves” singer, who has a whopping 144 million followers, made her return yesterday with an announcement. “Lots to look forward to in 2019. I can’t wait to share the projects I’ve been working on with you. The first one is here: Cali,” her caption read.

The Cali, Gomez’s first project of 2019, is an update on a classic ’80s style. It’s a training sneaker that’s been given an edge with rubber tooling. The silhouette — which comes in five classic colorways, including all black and all white — features a leather upper with a perforated vamp and Puma branding on the heel midsole. You can shop the Cali below for $80.

puma women's cali sneaker

Gomez’s SG x Puma “Strong Girl” line dropped last month on Dec. 12.

Check out the campaign photos from Selena’s first collection with Puma. 

