7 Red Sneakers for Women to Update Your Wardrobe Now — Starting at $40

While neutrals like black and white might be your go-to when it comes to sneakers, adding a pair of red kicks can give your wardrobe a bold pop of color.
Red sneakers are perfect for a themed holiday like Valentine’s Day, and they’re wearable throughout the year. Below, shop oour favorite red sneakers, with prices starting at just $40.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi
These classic unisex sneakers come in a slew of colorways, and why not ditch your white pair for these fun red ones? Get them for just $55.
Vans Old Skool
Vans Old Skool sneakers have withstood the test of time for a reason. Add a little fun to your wardrobe with this bold colorway.
Nike Odyssey React Flyknit 2
Looking to bring some pizazz to your running wardrobe? Try out these Nike kicks, which feature cushioning for comfort and lightweight flyknit for additional support.
Gucci New Ace
These sneakers provide a fun, colorful take on Gucci’s classic Ace style. They pull on and off easily with hook-and-loop straps.
Marc Fisher LTD Karri3
Marc Fisher LTD’s slip-on sneakers feature a stretch-knit upper and a cushioned footbed, making them the perfect choice for running errands.
Keds Champion Originals
These canvas sneakers are an affordable wardrobe staple and have been around for over 100 years. Get yourself to a colorful pair for just $40.
New Balance 574 Valentine’s Day
For a fun holiday-themed twist, these sneakers come with heart-adorned laces, and regular red laces, too — so they still work for year-round occasions.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
These Are the Most Popular Sneakers on Instagram in 2019 So Far
The Sneakers FN’s Editors Are Shopping in 2019
10 Romantic Red Shoes to Wear on Valentine’s Day