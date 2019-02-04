7 Red Sneakers for Women to Update Your Wardrobe Now — Starting at $40

While neutrals like black and white might be your go-to when it comes to sneakers, adding a pair of red kicks can give your wardrobe a bold pop of color.

Red sneakers are perfect for a themed holiday like Valentine’s Day, and they’re wearable throughout the year. Below, shop oour favorite red sneakers, with prices starting at just $40.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi

These classic unisex sneakers come in a slew of colorways, and why not ditch your white pair for these fun red ones? Get them for just $55.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi CREDIT: Zappos

Vans Old Skool

Vans Old Skool sneakers have withstood the test of time for a reason. Add a little fun to your wardrobe with this bold colorway.

Vans Old Skool CREDIT: Shoes.com

Nike Odyssey React Flyknit 2

Looking to bring some pizazz to your running wardrobe? Try out these Nike kicks, which feature cushioning for comfort and lightweight flyknit for additional support.

Nike Odyssey React Flyknit 2 CREDIT: Nike

Gucci New Ace

These sneakers provide a fun, colorful take on Gucci’s classic Ace style. They pull on and off easily with hook-and-loop straps.

Gucci New Ace sneakers. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Marc Fisher LTD Karri3

Marc Fisher LTD’s slip-on sneakers feature a stretch-knit upper and a cushioned footbed, making them the perfect choice for running errands.

Marc Fisher LTD Karri3 CREDIT: Nordstrom

Keds Champion Originals

These canvas sneakers are an affordable wardrobe staple and have been around for over 100 years. Get yourself to a colorful pair for just $40.

Keds Champion sneaker. CREDIT: Keds

New Balance 574 Valentine’s Day

For a fun holiday-themed twist, these sneakers come with heart-adorned laces, and regular red laces, too — so they still work for year-round occasions.

New Balance 574 Valentine’s Day CREDIT: New Balance

