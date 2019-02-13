Here’s How to Get Virgil Abloh’s Sold-Out Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers

Virgil Abloh’s partnership with Nike has been nothing short of legendary. Last week, the latest offering for “The Ten” collection featured two brand new Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 sneakers, which dropped in black and beige colorways and instantly sold out. In what may have been the final set of sneakers for “The Ten” after the designer signaled at the end of the popular collection last year, here’s how to get your hands on the collaborative Air Max runners on the secondary marketplace platforms such as StockX.

Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 “Desert Ore”

The “Desert Ore” iteration will boast a tonal beige hue on the Air Max 90 with the upper featuring a combination of flat leather, suede, and mesh panels with eye-catching orange Swoosh branding along with a teal tab. Off-White’s signature zip tie is spotted around the laces as well.

The lateral side of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 “Desert Ore.” CREDIT: Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 “Black”

Quoted a few times as one of Abloh’s favorite color combinations, the black colorway incorporates contrasting white Swoosh branding on both the lateral and medial sides. Similar to the aforementioned iteration is the baby blue zip tie.

The lateral side of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 “Black.” CREDIT: Nike

Although Abloh indicated the end of “The Ten,” this certainly does not imply that the partnership between Off-White and Nike is over. Both the “Track and Field” collection, which was shown at Off-White’s Paris Fashion Week show in fall 2018, and rumors of pint-sized Off-White x Air Jordan 1s are expected to release later this year.

