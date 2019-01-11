Sign up for our newsletter today!

You Can Now Buy This Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.0 Look-Alike Skate Shoe for Only $65

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Nike SB Team Classic
The lateral side of the "Mars Yard" 2.0 Nike SB Team Classic.
CREDIT: Nike

In 2017, select sneaker fans were blessed with the opportunity to purchase the Tom Sachs-designed NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 space sneakers, but only after they were able to complete Nike’s “Space Camp” event, which was inspired by a day in the life of Sachs’ studio, in New York or London. The course lasted about an hour and involved various physical activities including calisthenics, push-ups and deadlifts, and other analyses including tying a knot and drawing a straight line.

Two years later, Nike has released an alternative for those who missed out on the chance to buy the highly coveted sneakers.

NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0
NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0
CREDIT: Nike

Available for purchase is the Nike SB Team Classic, which boasts a similar look to the space-inspired shoe. The low-top upper features a cream-colored mesh separating the golden beige suede on the eyestay, toe box and heel counter. Staying true to its inspiration, red accents are seen on the Swoosh branding, tongue and heel tab. Retail price is $65, with men’s sizes ranging from 6 to 13.

 

Nike SB Team Classic
A pair of the “Mars Yard” Nike SB Team Classic.
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike SB Team Classic $65
Buy it

The NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 is reselling for more than $2,500 on StockX. In other Tom Sachs x Nike-related news, the winter-ready NikeCraft Mars Yard Overshoe is rumored to see a wider release on Jan. 31 for a retail price of $550, according to @py_rates on Twitter.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

Here’s a First Look at Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft Mars Yard Overshoe

You Have to Go to ‘Space Camp’ to Buy These Nike Shoes Before Everyone Else

Houston Rockets’ P.J. Tucker Wears $20K Nike LeBron Sneakers During NBA Christmas Game

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad