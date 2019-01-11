You Can Now Buy This Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.0 Look-Alike Skate Shoe for Only $65

In 2017, select sneaker fans were blessed with the opportunity to purchase the Tom Sachs-designed NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 space sneakers, but only after they were able to complete Nike’s “Space Camp” event, which was inspired by a day in the life of Sachs’ studio, in New York or London. The course lasted about an hour and involved various physical activities including calisthenics, push-ups and deadlifts, and other analyses including tying a knot and drawing a straight line.

Two years later, Nike has released an alternative for those who missed out on the chance to buy the highly coveted sneakers.

NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 CREDIT: Nike

Available for purchase is the Nike SB Team Classic, which boasts a similar look to the space-inspired shoe. The low-top upper features a cream-colored mesh separating the golden beige suede on the eyestay, toe box and heel counter. Staying true to its inspiration, red accents are seen on the Swoosh branding, tongue and heel tab. Retail price is $65, with men’s sizes ranging from 6 to 13.

A pair of the “Mars Yard” Nike SB Team Classic. CREDIT: Nike

The NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 is reselling for more than $2,500 on StockX. In other Tom Sachs x Nike-related news, the winter-ready NikeCraft Mars Yard Overshoe is rumored to see a wider release on Jan. 31 for a retail price of $550, according to @py_rates on Twitter.

The pair will retail for $550.

🏴 pic.twitter.com/MgTEQ8SESp — PY_RATES™ (@py_rates) December 7, 2018

