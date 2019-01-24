Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike’s Massive Winter Sale Is Up to 50% Off — Hurry Before It’s Gone

By Samantha Peters
Nike Metcon 4
CREDIT: Nike

Hot on the heels of its three-day flash sale, Nike is here to make our wallets happy once again. As part of its winter clearance blowout, the brand is offering an extra 20 percent off all sale styles — with savings up to 50 percent off. All you have to do is use code SAVE20 at checkout to reap the benefits.

The deals will only last until Jan. 28, so you’ll want to act fast. From cozy athletic apparel to must-have kicks designed to meet all your training needs, below shop our favorite items to nab from the sale while you still can.

Nike Dri-Fit Tapered Camo Training Pants

These slim fit pants feature sweat-wicking fabric to keep you warm and dry, plus camo accents at the calf for added style points.

 

Nike Dri-Fit Tapered Camo Training Pants
Nike Dri-Fit tapered camo training pants.
CREDIT: Nike

To buyNike Dri-Fit Tapered Camo Training Pants, $29 with code (was $60).

Nike Air Max Trainer 1

Perfect for any cross-training workout, the Air Max Trainer 1 features the brand’s iconic Air Max cushioning and a forefront strap for secure lockdown.

Nike Air Max Trainer 1
Nike Air Max Trainer 1
CREDIT: Nike

To buy: Nike Air Max Trainer 1, $48 (was 100)

Nike Metcon 4

This ultra-popular training shoe features a drop-in midsole that’s firmer in the heel and softer in the forefront for stability during weightlifting and flexible cushioning while you run. Plus, it’s reinforced with a durable textile print from heel to toe, so the pair is bound to last you awhile.Nike Metcon 4

Nike Metcon 4

To buy: Nike Metcon 4$84 (was $130).

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist Running Top

Soft, quick-drying and lightweight, this top is ideal for everyday runs.

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist running top
Nike Dri-FIT Medalist running top.
CREDIT: Nike

To buy: Nike Dri-FIT Medalist running top, $37 (was $65).

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Repel the elements in this colorful windbreaker, featuring a sturdy, waterproof ripstop fabric.

Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
CREDIT: Nike

To buyNike Sportswear Windrunner, $56 (was $100).

Nike Zoom Fly

Coined by the brand as its “most efficient marathon shoe ever,” the Nike Zoom Fly boasts a carbon-infused nylon plate in the midsole designed to propel you forward during long runs and races.

Nike Zoom Fly
Nike Zoom Fly
CREDIT: Nike

To buyNike Zoom Fly, $79 (was $150).

Nike Odyssey React

React cushioning offers ultimate energy return in this sleek running shoe, while its breathable upper and lightweight foam collar will keep feet cool and comfortable.

Nike Odyssey React
Nike Odyssey React
CREDIT: Nike

To buyNike Odyssey React, $58 (was $120)

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

