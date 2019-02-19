7 Styles From Nike’s Huge $30 Off Sale You Shouldn’t Miss

Here at FN, we’re always on the lookout for the best deals — especially when it comes to sneakers. Over the long weekend, we saw some deep discounts on a range of kicks, including up to 70 percent off Adidas and Brooks styles on FinishLine.com. And although President’s Day is now behind us, Nike is continuing to make our wallets happy for a little while longer.

Until Feb. 23, the Swoosh is offering $30 off orders of $150 or more on when you use code Sport30 at checkout. As an added bonus, the discount applies to all brands under the Nike umbrella, including Jordan, Hurley and Converse.

What You Can Expect

Practically the entire site is up for grabs, including fan favorites like the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 (the second edition of one of FN.com’s best-selling styles) and new releases including the Nike Air Max2 Light. Plus, tons of sale styles made the cut, so you can benefit from even more savings.

Sale Exclusions

It’s important to note that there are a few exclusions to the sale: NIKEiD, give back, launch, gift cards and Apple products won’t be eligible for the discount. On the bright side, though, you can use the SPORT30 discount in combination with free shipping (Converse is currently offering free shipping when you spend over $50, while all NikePlus members get free two-day or next-day shipping on every order, no promo code required).

Below, shop our favorite finds that are eligible for the discount, and head to Nike.com to nab more must-have looks while the deal’s still on.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Featuring a monochromatic finish and signature perforations on the toe, this classic basketball shoe will go with practically anything in your closet.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 Individual air pods in the sole provide lightweight cushioning from heel to toe, while a snug Flyknit upper is flexible yet helps keep you locked in. Bonus: This pair is already on sale, reduced from $190 to $123. Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 CREDIT: Nike Buy: Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 $123 Buy it

