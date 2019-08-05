Nike’s Metcon 5 CrossFit Sneaker Is Now Customizable

Mat Fraser is once again the “Fittest Man on Earth,” having won the 2019 CrossFit Games Sunday for the fourth straight time. To celebrate his championship, Nike is allowing people to customize its shoe for the sport, the Metcon 5, for a limited time with gold features.

Available now via Nike By You, and for a limited time, CrossFitters and Fraser fans can create their own Metcon 5 sneaker with either white or black as the base color and gold detailing on the outsole, heel clip and in several other locations. The customizable sneakers retail for $150 in men’s and women’s sizing.

Customizable Nike Metcon 5 via Nike By You. CREDIT: Nike

Inline colors of the Nike Metcon 5 are available now via Nike.com with a $130 retail price for both men and women.

Fraser bested second-place finisher Noah Ohlsen in Madison, Wisc., to earn his fourth gold medal at the annual event. Fraser joins Reebok-backed Rich Froning as the only men to win four CrossFit Games championships.

The customizable Nike Metcon 5 available for a limited time via Nike By You for 2019 CrossFit Games winner Mat Fraser. CREDIT: Nike

