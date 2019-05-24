Sign up for our newsletter today!

What to Buy From Nike’s Huge Memorial Day 2019 Sale

By Samantha Peters
Nike memorial day sale 2019
The Lebron 16 is now $104 down from $185, as part of Nike's Memorial Day sale.
CREDIT: Nike

If your workout or athleisure wardrobe is looking a little sparse, Nike has some stellar deals on footwear and apparel this Memorial Day weekend. The Swoosh is offering an extra 25% off sale styles through May 29 when you use code SAVE25 at checkout. The selections include everything from lifestyle sneakers like the new Air Max 720 to trendy pool slides and essential training apparel.

Keep in mind the deal also applies to brands under the Nike umbrella, including Jordan Brand and Hurley (the third brand, Converse, is offering a separate promotion of 50% off select styles in summer colorways).

Below, we’ve rounded up our top Nike picks for men. Read on to shop them all, and head to Nike.com to see all the discounted offerings while the savings are still on.

1. Nike Air Max 720

Boasting Nike’s largest Air unit, the Air Max 720 is one of the brand’s plushest styles to date. Plus, it offers a futuristic wavelike design and strategically placed mesh pods in the midfoot area for enhanced breathability.

Nike Air Max 720
Nike Air Max 720
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Air Max 720 $102 with code was $180
Buy it

2. Nike Zoom Fly SP Fast

A deconstructed upper makes this running shoe super-sleek and lightweight, while Lunarlon foam offers optimal energy return.

Nike Zoom Fly SP Fast
Nike Zoom Fly SP Fast
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Zoom Fly SP Fast $73 with code was $150
Buy it

3. LeBron 16

Designed for ultimate speed and agility on the courts, the Lebron 16 offers a flexible yet strong knit upper and articulated outsole with Zoom units for a springy feel underfoot.

LeBron 16
LeBron 16
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: LeBron 16 $104 with code was $185
Buy it

4. Jordan Satin Diamond Shorts

You can’t go wrong with these classic basketball shorts, complete with a shiny satin fabric and diamond graphics inspired by Michael Jordan’s uniform.

Jordan Satin Diamond Shorts
Jordan satin diamond shorts.
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Jordan Satin Diamond Shorts $51 with code was $90
Buy it

6. Nike Dri-Fit Medalist Running Top

This tee is soft, lightweight and quick-drying to keep you comfortable while you train.

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist Running Top
Nike Dri-Fit Medalist running top.
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Dri-Fit Medalist Running Top $34 with code was $65
Buy it

6. Nike Benassi JDI SE

Considering pool slides have moved far beyond just the locker room, you’ll get plenty of use out of this pair. Not only are they stylish — complete with colorful accents — but they are super-comfy too, offering a textured footbed and grippy outsole for added traction. These Nike slides rarely go on sale, so you better nab them fast.

Nike Benassi JDI SE
Nike Benassi JDI SE
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Benassi JDI SE $27 with code was $45
Buy it

7. Nike Air Max 97

This popular ‘90s-era sneaker is a street-style must-have, featuring water ripple lines, reflective piping and a visible Air unit.

Nike Air Max 97
Nike Air Max 97
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Air Max 97 $84 with code was $160
Buy it

8. Nike Running Pants

For a versatile fit, these running pants offer a stretchy construction up top and taper down to keep you supported with every stride.

Nike Running Pants
Nike running pants.
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Running Pants $57 with code was $100
Buy it

9. Nike SB Blazer Zoom Low

Another retro sneaker, this skateboarding shoe offers responsive Zoom Air cushioning and low-profile silhouette for easy outfit pairings.

Nike SB Blazer Zoom Low
Nike SB Blazer Zoom Low
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike SB Blazer Zoom Low $45 was $75
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Below, watch FN’s tutorial on how to keep sneakers clean in summer. 

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

