7 Best Kicks to Shop From Nike’s Flash Sale

Hoping to meet your fitness resolutions for the new year?

Nike is here to help you out. The Portland, Ore. based athletic wear giant has a flash sale going on right now, with products going for 20 percent off from today through Monday. With the promo code “FIT2019,” you can get 20 percent off select running and training styles. Here are TK shoes to grab while they’re reduced price.

Nike Zoom Pegasus 35

This kick features Nike’s acclaimed full-length Air Zoom unit and comes in loads of cool colorways. Grab a pair in men’s or women’s sizing now for 20 percent off its $120 price tag.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Women’s CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Men’s CREDIT: Nike

Nike Metcon 4

This top-rated cross-training shoe is perfect for folks looking to incorporate multiple kinds of exercise into their 2019 workouts. With select colorways already reduced, you may be able to cop a pair for as little as $67.

Nike Metcon 4 Women’s CREDIT: Nike

Nike Metcon 4 Men’s CREDIT: Nike

Nike Blazer Mid Rebel

Nike’s classic basketball shoe got an update with this cool women’s take on the Blazer. Grab a pair for $80 during the flash sale.

Nike Blazer Mid Rebel CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max Trainer 1

This men’s training shoe features extra support — perfect for your New Year’s resolution to do more burpees, squats and box jumps in 2019.

Nike Air Max Trainer 1 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 97

In big kids’ sizing, the Nike Air Max 97s are perfect for older children or adults with tiny feet. Grab a pair for $120 during Nike’s current sale.

Nike Air Max 97 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Rise React Flyknit

These men’s running shoes are perfect for meeting your goal of running a marathon this year. Already reduced from $175 to $113, they’re now available for $91.

Nike Rise React Flyknit CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom Fly SP

If you’re planning to run long races in the new year, give the Zoom Fly SP a try. These women’s shoes were already marked down from $150 to $97, and now they’re just $77.

Nike Zoom Fly SP CREDIT: Nike

