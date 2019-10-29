Nike’s 2019 Black Friday Sale Means Big Savings — Here’s What You Need to Know

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, savvy shoppers can look ahead to one day in particular: Black Friday.

Brands and retailers offer deep discounts for the day, and Nike is no exception. In addition to slashing prices on some of its sneakers and apparel, the Beaverton, Ore.-based sportswear giant also has special releases on tap for the day after Thanksgiving.

Have we piqued your interest? Read on for everything you need to know about Nike’s big Black Friday promotion for 2019.

What discounts does Nike offer?

Shoppers can expect deep discounts from Nike. Over the past few years, the brand has released a 20% off code, which can be used on most of the Nike.com offerings. The athletic behemoth has yet to confirm what’s on tap for 2019, but shoppers can anticipate something along the same lines. (FN will keep you posted on more details as they emerge.)

When does the sale start?

Black Friday begins Nov. 29, and fans can head to Nike.com then to shop the discounts. Savings are likely to run throughout the last weekend of November, with additional deals to come on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.

What’s included in Nike’s Black Friday sales?

As mentioned above, Nike offers a blanket discount on almost everything. Fans can expect additional savings on a wide range of products in the clearance section, including the Swoosh’s famed sneakers. Additionally, expect markdowns on athletic apparel and accessories, such as sweatpants, leggings and sports bras.

What new releases is Nike offering?

Shopping for a sneakerhead this holiday season? Look no further than Nike’s Black Friday specials. Stay tuned for hot new releases from Jordan Brand, Nike Running, Nike SB and more.

