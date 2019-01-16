This Latest Air Max 97 Is Inspired By Cardboard Shipping Boxes From Nike

That feeling of excitement from seeing a cardboard shipping box after days of anticipation for your newly purchased sneakers is an experience that most sneaker fans share. And now, Nike is nodding to that ritual with a new Air Max 97, which is set to arrive this Friday.

The Air Max 97 “Unboxed” will feature brown hues, which is drawn from Nike’s cardboard boxes that are used to ship out sneakers to customers.

The upper combines a beige leather base with black leather trim on the eyestay, while a caramel-colored suede wraps around the entirety of the shoe. Additional details include a black mini Swoosh branding on the sides, white laces and a brown Max Air cushioning unit on the midsole.

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 97 “Unboxed.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Air Max 97 “Unboxed.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Max 97 “Unboxed.” CREDIT: Nike

Further adding to the theme are a white and gray-striped tab on the tongue that resembles the brand’s packing tape, mismatched heel tabs with a barcode and an order number printed on the translucent outsole.

The sole of the Nike Air Max 97 “Unboxed.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 97 “Unboxed” will arrive this Friday on the SNKRS app and select Nike retailers. Retail pricing is set at $160.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 97 “Unboxed.”

