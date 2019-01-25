You Can Now Customize Your Very Own Nike Air Max 97s

If you haven’t been too fond of the recent iterations for the classic Nike Air Max 97, you’re in luck: The brand is now allowing sneaker fans to create their very own one-of-a-kind colorway.

Nike By You (previously known as NikeID) added the fan-favorite ’90s runner back to its lineup of customizable sneakers this week. In what seems to be an endless amount of possibilities, the many areas available for customization include the mudguard, overlays, Swoosh branding, midsole and Air Max bag — as well as a bevy of various color options. For materials, the model will feature traditional leather and mesh panels on the uppers.

Available now on Nike.com, the Nike Air Max 97 By You comes in both men’s and women’s sizing, with a retail price set at $190 — a slight markup from the usual $160 price tag. Each pair will be custom made and delivered in about five weeks or less. (As always, shipping and returns are free for all Nike+ members.)

The Nike Air Max 97, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017, was created by legendary footwear designer Christian Tresser. It was the brand’s first sneaker to introduce a full-length Air unit.

The Nike Air Max 97 By You CREDIT: Nike

