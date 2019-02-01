These Are the Most Popular Sneakers on Instagram in 2019 So Far

From the resurgence of dad shoes to countless celebrities swapping their heels for kicks on the red carpet, it’s no secret sneakers are at the epicenter of today’s sartorial zeitgeist. To find out exactly which styles are the crème de la crème, retail sales aggregator LovetheSales.com mapped out a list of popular sneaker brands and best-selling styles based on shopping trends of the site’s more than 3 million annual customers. Then they used that information to tally all the shares and hashtags on Instagram of those top styles. Here are the sneakers that made the top 20:

According to the data, the Adidas NMD topped the list with 7 million mentions, followed by the brand’s Yeezy Boost 350. The combined popularity of all the Adidas styles (21 million mentions) nearly doubled that of Nike’s (11.9 million mentions); however, the Swoosh was still a strong contender, occupying half the shoes on the list. The Balenciaga Triple S sat at No. 16, while the Fila Disruptor II earned the last spot at No. 20.

Did your favorites make the list?

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

